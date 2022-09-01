Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi Attorney Arrested for Human Smuggling
Last week, a Corpus Christi attorney spent some time behind bars for human smuggling. This arrest when viral this past Saturday, only, after a Constable from Galveston posted the story. Do you think this was just a bad decision to pick up hitchhikers or not? Let us know in the Facebook comments of this status.
HEARTWARMING: Portland Popeye’s Employee Gifted Car from Loyal Customers
In a story from right up the road in Portland, Texas, a Popeye's employee was gifted a car from a loyal customer. Janet Spain has worked at Popeye’s in Portland for around a year. She started as a part-time employee but recently moved to full-time. In an article published by KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi, Electra Riley, her husband Richard, and their five-year-old son Khairi moved to Portland in 2020. Every time they visited Popeye’s, their relationship with Spain would grow.
