Notre Dame All-American still questionable for tilt against Ohio State

The hope was that preseason All-American offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson would be fully healthy for the massive road opening season game. According to head coach Marcus Freeman, it looks like Patterson will still be a question mark as the game gets closer.

The good news is that Freeman shared that Patterson has been practicing, but not in full however. The extent of what he has done was not shared but it still is a solid sign that he could be ready when the nations eyes are watching the Irish take on the Buckeyes. In a game of this magnitude, it is important that Notre Dame is at full strength.

If Patterson is unable to play on Saturday, expect Rocco Spindler to take his place a left guard. The second-year player took a redshirt last season but did participate in a few games.

