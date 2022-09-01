Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
VANDERBURGH COUNTY COUNCIL AGENDA
AGENDA Of VANDERBURGH COUNTY COUNCIL On September 7, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. In Room 301. 6. PERSONNEL REQUESTS: (A) Assessor 1. Request to fill vacancy for Real Estate Deputy Residential II 10001090-109139. 2. Request for advanced Step 3 placement Real Estate/PTABOA Deputy V 10001090-109150. (B) Jail 1. Request to reclassify...
Evansville, IN Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith Considering Run For Mayor’s Office
When Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced in July that he would not be running for a fourth term in office, everyone started whispering about who would run for the position. My first thought was Officer Phil Smith with the Evansville Police Department. He is now the Assistant Chief of Police, and that caused more whispering about why he would even think of leaving that position.
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
lanereport.com
KCTCS Board of Regents elects new chair and vice chair
VERSAILLES, Ky.—The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents held a special election this week to fill the position of KCTCS board chair. James Lee Stevens, the board’s vice chair was selected to lead the board. Barry Martin was elected to fill the open vice chair position. Wendy Fletcher, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, FAANP will continue her position as secretary.
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
Parents weigh in after Castle High gun threat
Castle High School unexpectedly had the day off today after there were reports about a possible gun in the school. Administrators and sheriff deputies were informed about the threat late last night.
wevv.com
Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search
Friday classes are canceled at Castle High School in Warrick County. A letter was sent out to parents from the principal saying a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times this week, and the weapon may still be in the school. The letter goes on to say Warrick...
‘Buzz in the Burgh’ released to keep community up-to-date
The "buzz" on the streets of Newburgh is about a new community-wide texting program The program is intended to communicate with Newburgh resident about all the events, initiatives and happenings in Downtown Newburgh.
14news.com
New interim Henderson jailer sworn in
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider swore in the new interim jailer. Edward Vaught will be the jailer for two months and nine days until a new one is elected. He’s replacing former jailer Amy Brady after her retirement took effect Wednesday. Vaught says he...
14news.com
Memorial Villas celebrates 7 new homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Community Development Corporation held several groundbreakings and a ribbon cutting on Friday. These events were a part of the Memorial Villas phase, which celebrates seven new homes that are in various stages of construction and will be completed within the next year. These houses are being developed to be more affordable In order to meet a need in the community.
Castle High School closed due to possibility of gun on campus
WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Classes at Castle High School were canceled Friday after administrators learned a gun was possibly on the property. Police say one juvenile was taken into custody. On Thursday, Warrick County school admins were told a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times throughout the week and that it […]
EPD: Child accidentally shot while playing with gun
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department said a child was accidentally shot while playing with a gun Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:48 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they said they found the juvenile that has been shot. Police said […]
k105.com
Missing helicopter could be down in region. Officials ask residents to check property.
Emergency management officials are asking residents of the region to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said contact has been lost with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The...
EVSC teacher charged with second OMVWI in one month
(WEHT) - Police charged an Evansville special education teacher with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Wednesday after she was arrested with the same charges one month prior.
Cat adoption fees waived at Daviess County shelter
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re looking to adopt a new furry friend, now’s your chance! Daviess County Animal Care & Control in Kentucky says they will be waiving adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through September 17. Facility director Ashley Thompson says they currently have an overabundance of cats and kittens that […]
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, business owner makes second court appearance after arrest
An Evansville business owner and school board member appeared in court on Wednesday morning after police said she was arrested in connection with a drug investigation. Amy Word appeared in court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with one felony count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance back in late July.
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
wevv.com
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
wevv.com
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
Community reacts to double-murder suicide in Henderson County
Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
