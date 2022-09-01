BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For years, Baton Rouge Community College has offered a path to education. And with a stroke of a pen, that path is now more accessible. “All students now will be able to do this online platform to get their BSN, hopefully their bachelor’s degree. We know that 6000 nurses are needed across the state of Louisiana in many modalities and many specialties and so to provide greater access for our students,” said Willie E. Smith, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO