Baton Rouge, LA

L'Observateur

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

SLU selected as first Louisiana university for Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has been admitted as a member institution to the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate, a consortium of over 125 institutions around the world focused on transforming the advanced preparation of educational professionals to lead through scholarly practice for the improvement of individuals and communities. Southeastern is the first and only university in Louisiana to be selected for membership in the organization.
HAMMOND, LA
LSU Reveille

Student Government holds first meeting of fall 2022 semester, introduces new position

The Student Government senate held their first official meeting on Wednesday, marking the official beginning of its 56th session. The meeting, held in the Capital Chambers on the third floor of the Student Union, was presided over by Speaker of the Senate and Speaker Pro Tempore, mechanical engineering and theater performance senior Samantha Stag economics senior Olivia Devall, respectively.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New program helps more BRCC students get nursing degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For years, Baton Rouge Community College has offered a path to education. And with a stroke of a pen, that path is now more accessible. “All students now will be able to do this online platform to get their BSN, hopefully their bachelor’s degree. We know that 6000 nurses are needed across the state of Louisiana in many modalities and many specialties and so to provide greater access for our students,” said Willie E. Smith, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State

LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

LSU AgCenter: Plant ornamental peppers for spicy fall flair

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The South has no reason for fall foliage envy. The traditional colors of autumn can be found in ornamental peppers, which can be planted into any sunny landscape to add spice and fall flair. The typical fall colors are inspired by the seasonal changing of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

This Week In BR: DIY crafts, Mid City supper stroll, cake decorating

Create Your Own Candle Workshop | The Royal Standard. Book a session to create your own candle in The Steel Magnolia Candle Kitchen at the Royal Standard starting from either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Choose your own candle holder and perfect a perfect fragrance with the guidance of a professional candle maker. After each session, participants are given 20% off store merchandise from The Royal Standard shop, 16016 Perkins Rd. Tickets are $40.
BATON ROUGE, LA

