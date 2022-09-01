Read full article on original website
Related
LSU Reveille
Opinion: LSU should protect students, self-interest by taking safety concerns more seriously
Recent crime reports on campus have startled students and their parents — alerts concerning a kidnapping, an attempted kidnapping and a Laville shooting. The university put out a statement Thursday saying the kidnappings didn't occur and that the shooting wasn't a random crime. Still, the reports have concerned LSU...
L'Observateur
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA
New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
an17.com
SLU selected as first Louisiana university for Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has been admitted as a member institution to the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate, a consortium of over 125 institutions around the world focused on transforming the advanced preparation of educational professionals to lead through scholarly practice for the improvement of individuals and communities. Southeastern is the first and only university in Louisiana to be selected for membership in the organization.
LSU Reveille
Student Government holds first meeting of fall 2022 semester, introduces new position
The Student Government senate held their first official meeting on Wednesday, marking the official beginning of its 56th session. The meeting, held in the Capital Chambers on the third floor of the Student Union, was presided over by Speaker of the Senate and Speaker Pro Tempore, mechanical engineering and theater performance senior Samantha Stag economics senior Olivia Devall, respectively.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
brproud.com
EBR School Board proposes new teacher pipeline program with Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – With a national teacher shortage causing school districts to ramp up. recruiting efforts, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is proposing a new pipeline program, making the path to a teaching profession faster than ever. “We’ve had a lot of sets of...
brproud.com
Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
Donaldsonville High School principal delivers strong message to students
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Donaldsonville High School, teachers and administrators work extra hard to make sure more students graduate high school ready for college or a career. Marvin Evans knows the power of education. “I know many times, Donaldsonville, when people hear that name, that connotation, negative things...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Overcrowded parking makes students late to class — and likely won't be fixed for years
After paying over a hundred dollars for a parking pass, LSU commuters play a game of luck each morning to see if they can find a spot in the overflowing campus lots. Students drive in circles, desperately searching for a spot as the time to class ticks down. Parking on...
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's key violence prevention programs is poised to get a big boost
A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities. City leaders hope that will mean more after-school...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants to engage public on blight to further address long-standing issue
Baton Rouge is working to raise community engagement and education around the issue of blight with the hope of refocusing the public around a longstanding issue Sharon Weston Broome placed as a priority for her second term as mayor-president. September has been declared “Blight Month” in East Baton Rouge Parish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New program helps more BRCC students get nursing degrees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For years, Baton Rouge Community College has offered a path to education. And with a stroke of a pen, that path is now more accessible. “All students now will be able to do this online platform to get their BSN, hopefully their bachelor’s degree. We know that 6000 nurses are needed across the state of Louisiana in many modalities and many specialties and so to provide greater access for our students,” said Willie E. Smith, chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College.
‘No, I’m not a cat person, except this one’: Mike the Tiger’s longtime vet reminisces about his famous patients
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You might not know his name, but you definitely know his most famous patient. After 26 years caring for the state’s most famous cat, Dr. David Baker is retiring as LSU’s Mike the Tiger’s personal physician. The doctor makes his rounds at...
225batonrouge.com
A conversation with Paul Arrigo, as he bids farewell to Visit Baton Rouge
When he retires at the end of September, Paul Arrigo, 70, will have been the longest serving president and CEO of the Capital City’s destination marketing agency, Visit Baton Rouge. 225 sat down with Arrigo, an affable New Orleanian who has lived in Baton Rouge longer than his native...
saturdaytradition.com
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State
LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Plant ornamental peppers for spicy fall flair
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The South has no reason for fall foliage envy. The traditional colors of autumn can be found in ornamental peppers, which can be planted into any sunny landscape to add spice and fall flair. The typical fall colors are inspired by the seasonal changing of...
225batonrouge.com
From paintings to custom sneakers, everything comes back to Louisiana for Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson is an odd mix of aspirational. He’s had a career that would spark inconsolable envy in two categories: aspiring artists and fashion designers for his success in painting and apparel making, and sports fans for his myriad collaborations with premier athletes. The 30-year-old LSU alumnus and former...
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
LSU Reveille
This Week In BR: DIY crafts, Mid City supper stroll, cake decorating
Create Your Own Candle Workshop | The Royal Standard. Book a session to create your own candle in The Steel Magnolia Candle Kitchen at the Royal Standard starting from either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Choose your own candle holder and perfect a perfect fragrance with the guidance of a professional candle maker. After each session, participants are given 20% off store merchandise from The Royal Standard shop, 16016 Perkins Rd. Tickets are $40.
Comments / 0