Colfax, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin beats the heat by beating Capital Christian 42-19

What appeared would be a good matchup for Rocklin turned into a rout, as the Thunder football team handed visiting Capital Christian a 42-19 defeat Saturday morning. The Cougars (0-3) struck first by scooping up a Rocklin fumble and taking it to the Thunder 18-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Ryder Trantham tossed a 20-yard scoring strike to receiver Kayne Clark for a 6-0 lead following a missed point after.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Tempers flare as Colfax routs Galt in home opener

One word can describe Colfax High School’s performance Friday night: dominant. The host Falcons took the lead 38 seconds into the game and never looked back, coasting to a 55-13 victory over Galt (2-1). It started on the opening kickoff when Cannon Tomlin sent a pooch kick sky high...
COLFAX, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wheels fall off for Valley Christian Academy against Johnson

Valley Christian Academy’s Lions had a chance to go 3-0 on Saturday for the first time since 2003 but that didn’t happen as the Hiram Johnson High Warriors took it to the Lions, winning 62-22 in dominating fashion at Highlands High School. The Lions actually had a decent...
SANTA MARIA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs show bite in 65-0 shutout of Edison

Edison is the not the opponent Serra was a week ago when they visited Prairie City Stadium. After beating Folsom last week, 17-12, Serra won another big game Friday night at De La Salle, 24-21, while the Vikings fell to 0-3 after Folsom whipped them 65-0 on Friday night. The...
FOLSOM, CA
Colfax, CA
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

End of Summer Shootout to crown first champions of 2022 in Roseville

All American Speedway in Roseville will crown champions in the Late Model and Jr. Late Model divisions as part of its End of Summer Shootout on Saturday night, Sept. 10. The F4 class will battle in a 50-lap shootout paying up to $1,000 to win with drivers from across Northern California in action. There will also be racing in the Modified, Super Stock and Mini Cup/Bando divisions in their penultimate rounds of 2022.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

99-yard touchdown pass highlights West Park rout of Pleasant Grove

All of 14 games into its varsity football program, West Park quarterback Develle Barksdale and receiver Julian Niulala put their names in the high school’s record book – with a permanent marker. The seniors connected on a 99-yard pass and run for a touchdown that highlighted the Panthers’...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Extreme Sidecar, Youth 250 and 150 AMA National Champions crowned at Fast Fridays in Auburn

FAST FRIDAYS AMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS Extreme Sidecars: 1. Robert Curry/Laurie Curry, 2. Joe Jones/Tom Summers, 3. Smylie Kinne/Chuck Heider, 4. Dillon Osborne/Jamie Morabito. Youth 250: 1. Charlie Trana, 2. Levi Leutz, 3. Chase Kangas. Youth 150: 1. Kensei Matsudaira, 2. Brady Landon, 3. Jameson Hutchinson. Saturday night championship racing continued...
AUBURN, CA
asumag.com

Alternative school opens new campus in Sacramento County, Calif.

The Sacramento County (Calif.) Department of Education has opened an alternative school in Sacramento for middle and high school students. Nathaniel S. Collie Senior High School is a 12,000-square-foot campus for middle school and young adults who struggle in traditional schools or need more time to graduate. Before the new...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Emma Watkins
Plumas County News

Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories

The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California

Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Placer County home catches fire surrounded by vegetation

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said. Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police chase ends in crash, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police chase ended in a crash that injured a passenger of another car on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a report around 11:25 a.m. where a person assaulted the victim with a knife and was armed with a rifle in the area of the 3200 block of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
TAHOE CITY, CA

