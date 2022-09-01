Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin beats the heat by beating Capital Christian 42-19
What appeared would be a good matchup for Rocklin turned into a rout, as the Thunder football team handed visiting Capital Christian a 42-19 defeat Saturday morning. The Cougars (0-3) struck first by scooping up a Rocklin fumble and taking it to the Thunder 18-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Ryder Trantham tossed a 20-yard scoring strike to receiver Kayne Clark for a 6-0 lead following a missed point after.
goldcountrymedia.com
Tempers flare as Colfax routs Galt in home opener
One word can describe Colfax High School’s performance Friday night: dominant. The host Falcons took the lead 38 seconds into the game and never looked back, coasting to a 55-13 victory over Galt (2-1). It started on the opening kickoff when Cannon Tomlin sent a pooch kick sky high...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wheels fall off for Valley Christian Academy against Johnson
Valley Christian Academy’s Lions had a chance to go 3-0 on Saturday for the first time since 2003 but that didn’t happen as the Hiram Johnson High Warriors took it to the Lions, winning 62-22 in dominating fashion at Highlands High School. The Lions actually had a decent...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs show bite in 65-0 shutout of Edison
Edison is the not the opponent Serra was a week ago when they visited Prairie City Stadium. After beating Folsom last week, 17-12, Serra won another big game Friday night at De La Salle, 24-21, while the Vikings fell to 0-3 after Folsom whipped them 65-0 on Friday night. The...
goldcountrymedia.com
End of Summer Shootout to crown first champions of 2022 in Roseville
All American Speedway in Roseville will crown champions in the Late Model and Jr. Late Model divisions as part of its End of Summer Shootout on Saturday night, Sept. 10. The F4 class will battle in a 50-lap shootout paying up to $1,000 to win with drivers from across Northern California in action. There will also be racing in the Modified, Super Stock and Mini Cup/Bando divisions in their penultimate rounds of 2022.
goldcountrymedia.com
99-yard touchdown pass highlights West Park rout of Pleasant Grove
All of 14 games into its varsity football program, West Park quarterback Develle Barksdale and receiver Julian Niulala put their names in the high school’s record book – with a permanent marker. The seniors connected on a 99-yard pass and run for a touchdown that highlighted the Panthers’...
goldcountrymedia.com
Extreme Sidecar, Youth 250 and 150 AMA National Champions crowned at Fast Fridays in Auburn
FAST FRIDAYS AMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS Extreme Sidecars: 1. Robert Curry/Laurie Curry, 2. Joe Jones/Tom Summers, 3. Smylie Kinne/Chuck Heider, 4. Dillon Osborne/Jamie Morabito. Youth 250: 1. Charlie Trana, 2. Levi Leutz, 3. Chase Kangas. Youth 150: 1. Kensei Matsudaira, 2. Brady Landon, 3. Jameson Hutchinson. Saturday night championship racing continued...
asumag.com
Alternative school opens new campus in Sacramento County, Calif.
The Sacramento County (Calif.) Department of Education has opened an alternative school in Sacramento for middle and high school students. Nathaniel S. Collie Senior High School is a 12,000-square-foot campus for middle school and young adults who struggle in traditional schools or need more time to graduate. Before the new...
Plumas County News
Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories
The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Sacramento County found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Sacramento area has been found. Officials from the California Highway Patrol asked for help finding Laylah Ibarra after she was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda on Thursday, September […]
KCRA.com
PG&E outages: More than 5K in El Dorado County without power Monday morning
Thousands in El Dorado County are still without power Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric’s outage map. PG&E says 5,508 customers are impacted as of 9 a.m. The utility says the outage began at 8:45 p.m. Sunday night and it’s sending a crew to the outage location.
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Roseville, California
Roseville, California, the largest city in Placer County, is located in northern California, where Route 65 and Interstate 80 intersect. Part of the larger Sacramento metropolitan area, Roseville is only 18 miles northeast of the California State Capitol building. Recently, Roseville has been named 21st in the best places to...
Placer County home catches fire surrounded by vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — First responders in Placer County are responding to a home that caught fire surrounded by vegetation, Cal Fire officials said. Just before 2:40 p.m., Saturday officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit sent out a Tweet saying that crews were responding to the blaze with an extension to the surrounding vegetation.
KCRA.com
Home fully engulfed in flames in Placer County, spreads to nearby vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A home fully engulfed in flames spread to nearby vegetation in Placer County Saturday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire started around 2:10 p.m. on Baltimore Mine Road in Foresthill, Cal Fire said on social media. Authorities said it spread on Baltimore Mine Road. "An...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police chase ends in crash, authorities say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police chase ended in a crash that injured a passenger of another car on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a report around 11:25 a.m. where a person assaulted the victim with a knife and was armed with a rifle in the area of the 3200 block of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said.
KCRA.com
Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
12-year-old girl hurt in Pittsburg 'road rage' shooting; Sacramento man arrested
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A 12-year-old girl was hurt after being shot in an apparent road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday, according to officials with the Pittsburg Police Department. At 1:54 p.m. Friday, authorities say a woman was driving with her three children in the area of Buchanan Road and...
Gas station chain to reduce prices temporarily. These are the Sacramento-area locations
(KTXL) — The national gas station chain Circle K will be dropping its gas prices by up to 40 cents per gallon temporarily on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1. The temporary price cut is in honor of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day. According to Circle K, the price on the pump will reflect […]
