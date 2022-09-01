Read full article on original website
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four races
Is Sack Nation Back?
My 2022 Season Superlative Predictions
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the city
Unified Government announces CFO stepping down, positions restructured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - In a late-afternoon announcement on Friday, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced multiple changes, including the resignation of its chief financial officer. Kathleen VonAchen, who had served as the CFO for the Unified Government since 2016, “will work closely with...
Kansas City among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We all know how fortunate we are to live in the Heart of America and all that Kansas City has to offer. A recent report from CNN Travel listed the City of Fountains as one of its 22 premier destinations for traveling in the United States.
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants
The Renaissance Festival has been going on in the Kansas City area since 1977.
Global Care Force sending its first primary care team to Ukraine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Global Care Force, a local nonprofit, has been sending medical supplies over to Ukraine for months. Now, the organization is sending boots on the ground. Next week, Global Care Force is sending its first primary care team of doctors and nurses to central and southern...
Pet of the Day: Grandpa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grandpa is 11 years old. He has been with us for a year. Overall Temperament - He is loving and affectionate and very sweet. Good with - He should be in a home with no cats, but he is good with kids! He is selective with his doggie friends so slow intros are needed.
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the first week of high school football in Kansas vote on the Hy-Vee Team of the Week!. This week’s nominees are Blue Valley, Olathe North, Basehor-Linwood and Blue Valley Northwest. Blue Valley defeated Blue Valley Southwest, 28-21. Olathe North grabbed a victory over...
Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
One rescued following multiple-alarm fire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was rescued from a multiple-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has...
SantiCaliGon Days kicks off with security at top of mind
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - This year’s SantaCaliGon Days Festival officially kicked off Friday with security changes following a shooting at the event last year. Four people survived after they were shot in the carnival area of the festival last September. This year, guests must use the only entrance to...
‘A kind, sweet-hearted boy’: 23-year-old homicide victim remembered for giving spirit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family and friends of John Greer gathered to share memories of him two weeks after he was killed on his way home from work. Greer was killed on August 19 after stopping at a house near 36th and Wayne. He had been checking in on an elderly friend, Stanley Harper. Harper is a veteran battling cancer who had watched Greer grow up. He said the 23-year-old regularly brought him groceries and came by the house to chat.
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter
We are just a week away from the kickoff of another Chiefs football season, as the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
Back to School pop-up shop assists families in need
Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants
Shots fired inside Independence Center, police investigating
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The police are investigating after shots were fired inside Independence Center on Labor Day. There are currently no reports of injuries. What we know thus far is that “several” shots were fired inside Independence Center shortly after 3 p.m. Shell casings have been found inside the mall located on E. 39th Street, just east of 291 Highway.
Chiefs Kingdom pumped as season is just one week away
Bike for the Brain to benefit programs spreading awareness of mental health
Highway 92 Rivalry goes to Smithville in 10-7 defeat over Platte County
Highway 92 Rivalry goes to Smithville in 10-7 defeat over Platte County. The Hawklets rebounded from their opening game loss to Raymore-Peculiar. An early nominee for game of the year, the teams exchanged leads three times in the final minutes.
FORECAST: Small chance of rain Sunday night, Labor Day looks fantastic
A quick downpour is possible for some with a 20% chance for rain tonight. The weather looks fantastic for your Labor Day Kansas City!. Highs tomorrow will be near 83 with partly cloudy skies. Skies will remain dry the next 5-7 days with warmer temperatures by the end the new work week ahead.
‘Cannoli Mobile’ stolen from Jasper’s parking lot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday. The Cannoli Mobile was stolen from Jasper’s parking lot at 103rd and State Line Road. Jasper Mirabile said the van was stolen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
