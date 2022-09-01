KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family and friends of John Greer gathered to share memories of him two weeks after he was killed on his way home from work. Greer was killed on August 19 after stopping at a house near 36th and Wayne. He had been checking in on an elderly friend, Stanley Harper. Harper is a veteran battling cancer who had watched Greer grow up. He said the 23-year-old regularly brought him groceries and came by the house to chat.

