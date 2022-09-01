ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Unified Government announces CFO stepping down, positions restructured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - In a late-afternoon announcement on Friday, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced multiple changes, including the resignation of its chief financial officer. Kathleen VonAchen, who had served as the CFO for the Unified Government since 2016, “will work closely with...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Global Care Force sending its first primary care team to Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Global Care Force, a local nonprofit, has been sending medical supplies over to Ukraine for months. Now, the organization is sending boots on the ground. Next week, Global Care Force is sending its first primary care team of doctors and nurses to central and southern...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Grandpa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grandpa is 11 years old. He has been with us for a year. Overall Temperament - He is loving and affectionate and very sweet. Good with - He should be in a home with no cats, but he is good with kids! He is selective with his doggie friends so slow intros are needed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Vote for this week's Hy-Vee Team of the Week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the first week of high school football in Kansas vote on the Hy-Vee Team of the Week!. This week’s nominees are Blue Valley, Olathe North, Basehor-Linwood and Blue Valley Northwest. Blue Valley defeated Blue Valley Southwest, 28-21. Olathe North grabbed a victory over...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist in KCMO crash suffers serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Saturday following a one-vehicle collision. Police said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling east...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One rescued following multiple-alarm fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was rescued from a multiple-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

SantiCaliGon Days kicks off with security at top of mind

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - This year’s SantaCaliGon Days Festival officially kicked off Friday with security changes following a shooting at the event last year. Four people survived after they were shot in the carnival area of the festival last September. This year, guests must use the only entrance to...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

'A kind, sweet-hearted boy': 23-year-old homicide victim remembered for giving spirit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family and friends of John Greer gathered to share memories of him two weeks after he was killed on his way home from work. Greer was killed on August 19 after stopping at a house near 36th and Wayne. He had been checking in on an elderly friend, Stanley Harper. Harper is a veteran battling cancer who had watched Greer grow up. He said the 23-year-old regularly brought him groceries and came by the house to chat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter

We are just a week away from the kickoff of another Chiefs football season, as the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

Back to School pop-up shop assists families in need

Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s by daybreak on Sunday. Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants. Updated: 6 hours ago. It was a busy Saturday in the kitchen for District Fish and Pasta House, due...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired inside Independence Center, police investigating

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The police are investigating after shots were fired inside Independence Center on Labor Day. There are currently no reports of injuries. What we know thus far is that “several” shots were fired inside Independence Center shortly after 3 p.m. Shell casings have been found inside the mall located on E. 39th Street, just east of 291 Highway.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs Kingdom pumped as season is just one week away

Partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the lower 80s will be common with a few local areas between 85-87°. Bike for the Brain to benefit programs spreading awareness of mental health. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The proceeds from Bike for the Brain will benefit MHA of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

'Cannoli Mobile' stolen from Jasper's parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday. The Cannoli Mobile was stolen from Jasper’s parking lot at 103rd and State Line Road. Jasper Mirabile said the van was stolen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

