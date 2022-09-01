ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn QB commit schedules return visit to the Plains

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Auburn quarterback commit Adrian Posse will be in Auburn for the Tiger’s season opener against Mercer on Saturday.

Last time Posse was on the Plains was for Big Cat Weekend in July when he committed to Auburn. Posse is a four-star quarterback and one of Auburn’s two commits in the 2024 class.

He is ranked as the No. 186 overall player and No. 13 quarterback for in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 33 player from Florida.

Posse is from Miami, Florida but with Miami Edison High School opening the season on Thursday, he will be able to attend the game.

While the visit is not an official visit it will be Posse’s first visit since committing and will be a chance for him to see a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AL.com

How Auburn players passed time during 87-minute lightning delay against Mercer

An expectedly routine season opener against an FCS opponent took an unexpected turn for Auburn when inclement weather spurred an extended weather delay. Auburn endured a lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes during its season-opening 42-16 win against Mercer on Saturday night, with the game paused late in the third quarter after lightning was detected within eight miles of Jordan-Hare Stadium shortly before 8:30 p.m. The inclement weather cleared the stands as fans sought shelter, and it sent both teams back to their respective locker rooms for nearly an hour and a half.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

There were some good things from Auburn on offense, defense and special teams in Saturday night’s opener vs. Mercer that can be built on. One of those is the play of Ja'Varrius Johnson. He’s a legitimate big play threat who can be a huge asset for this offense as they get into the meat of the 2022 season.
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

College football scoreboard: Alabama, Auburn, JSU win home openers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — College football is officially back in Alabama! Scroll down to see scores from Saturday's big games including Alabama, Auburn, Jacksonville State and Miles College. Watch the video above. ROLL TIDE. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young passed for five first-half touchdowns and even ran for 100...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

2025 DB with family ties to Auburn offered at Mercer game

Growing up with his family and friends going to Auburn, Naeem Offord was hoping to land an Auburn offer one day. That day was Saturday. "I ain’t going to lie, it felt good," Offord said. "They’re still pushing me, telling me more steps, elevate, elevate. My whole family and everybody I knew and grew up around went to Auburn, so I’m happy."
AUBURN, AL
elisportsnetwork.com

Young ties Tua mark with 6 TDs as Bama rolls

Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another in Saturday’s 55-0 win over Utah State, joining ua Tagovailoa as the only players in Alabama history with six or more touchdowns in a single game. Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another in Saturday’s 55-0...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thestreamable.com

How to Watch Mercer vs. Auburn Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Auburn Tigers face the Mercer Bears from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. You can watch the Auburn vs. Mercer game with subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

How much has tuition increased at Alabama, Auburn over the years?

How much does it cost to attend Alabama’s two largest public universities? More than it used to. According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, tuition and fees at Auburn University - the more expensive of the two - came to $11,826 for in-state students for the 2021-2022 school year, and a whopping $31,986 for out of state students. That’s a 313% increase in raw dollars for in-state students since the 1999-2000 school year, and a 368% increase for out-of-state students.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023

For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
AUBURN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miless Golden Bears Stand Strong Against Alabama State

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Defense, special teams deliver for Central-Phenix City against Enterprise

Historically, it’s the offense that gets it done for Central-Phenix City. Last year’s squad, which made a state title appearance, averaged 41.8 points and 450.5 yards per game. This year’s crew of Red Devils is attempting to keep pace, averaging 476 yards and 37.5 points per game heading into its Week 3 matchup with Enterprise, but Central bucked a trend against the Wildcats on Friday.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election

In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
AUBURN, AL
