Auburn QB commit schedules return visit to the Plains

Auburn quarterback commit Adrian Posse will be in Auburn for the Tiger’s season opener against Mercer on Saturday.

Last time Posse was on the Plains was for Big Cat Weekend in July when he committed to Auburn. Posse is a four-star quarterback and one of Auburn’s two commits in the 2024 class.

He is ranked as the No. 186 overall player and No. 13 quarterback for in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 33 player from Florida.

Posse is from Miami, Florida but with Miami Edison High School opening the season on Thursday, he will be able to attend the game.

While the visit is not an official visit it will be Posse’s first visit since committing and will be a chance for him to see a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

