Looking for a larger role, Cam Reddish wants trade out of New York, Lakers interested

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
As the Knicks enter their third month negotiating with the Jazz on a Donovan Mitchell package, they might want to consider making sure Cam Reddish is part of a September deal. The Post has learned Reddish wants a change of scenery from New York after he was traded there in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation to build confidence. An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role.

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

The Lakers have interest in the 6-foot-8 Reddish and could be part of a three-team deal with Mitchell. If they aren’t included, the Knicks could do a separate deal with Los Angeles, perhaps to recoup a first-round pick they lost in a Utah scenario. -via New York Post / September 1, 2022

According to an NBA source, Reddish, too, was leery of the trade to the Knicks because he also saw a logjam at the wing, including his former Duke teammate, RJ Barrett, being the man there. Reddish said in his opening remarks he still feels he could be “a star” and most scouts think he’s more athletic than Barrett. -via New York Post / September 1, 2022

“The Knicks didn’t have a plan for him,” the NBA source said. “They traded for him without one and still don’t have one. He would like a bigger opportunity somewhere.” -via New York Post / September 1, 2022

