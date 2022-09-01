Read full article on original website
JCPD: man hits woman’s vehicle repeatedly
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after repeatedly ramming his vehicle into a woman’s vehicle and chasing her to a fire station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a call on Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. to Cherokee Road in reference to a victim being […]
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Faces Assault Charges After Repeatedly Ramming Female Victim’s Car With His Vehicle
A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday after being arrested for repeatedly driving his vehicle into a woman’s vehicle and then following and chasing her into a nearby fire station. Police responded to a call on Cherokee Road, that a female victim was being chased by a male in his vehicle. The investigation revealed Jacob Plummer proceeded to follow the victim and repeatedly rammed her vehicle with his. The woman then drove until she arrived at a fire station. Plummer fled the scene but was apprehended Sunday. Plummer is being held in the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center awaiting his arraignment in General Sessions Court.
THP: Hawkins County motorcycle crash injures two
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into […]
Johnson City Press
Jerry Kleven on bringing McDonald's to Northeast Tennessee 60 years ago
KINGSPORT — Wisconsin natives Jerry and Joanne Kleven moved to Kingsport in 1962 for Jerry to be an opening manager at Northeast Tennessee's first McDonald's at 2330 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport. They've called the region home ever since, living in Kingsport except for a year or so in...
Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
wcyb.com
1 dead after hiking accident in Unicoi County, officials say
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead after what is believed to be a hiking incident in Unicoi County Sunday, according to officials in Unicoi County. Emergency crews were called to Red Fork Falls. There is no word yet on the person’s identity. "It's a very...
WATE
One person injured after stabbing incident in Bean Station
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after being stabbed during a confrontation at a local business in Bean Station, Tenn. Bean Station Police Department responded to a local business to take a report of two men who were in a confrontation Friday, Sept 2 around 9:44 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Smoke signals: Kane St. Smokehouse ready to serve Gate City
GATE CITY — A crowded parking lot, long metal smokers sending tantalizing smells of smoky pork into the air and a lengthy line of locals at the counter — these are all signs of a good barbecue restaurant. Now it’s also the norm for Gate City’s newest eatery, Kane St. Smokehouse.
993thex.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
supertalk929.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at Morristown Food City September 7
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make an appearance at the Morristown Food City on Wednesday. According to a press release, the Clydesdales have been a staple to Anheuser-Busch since the 1930’s. The famous red beer wagon and eight massive Clydesdale horses will roll into the Morristown Food...
wvlt.tv
Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 16, 2022, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Roy Killion of Johnson City, TN for Theft of Property Over $10,000, Theft of Property Over $2,500 (motor vehicle), Burglary, Attempted Theft of property, Worthless checks, and theft of property over $10,000. Jessica Killion of Jonesborough, TN was arrested and charged with Worthless checks, and Theft of Property over $10,000.
supertalk929.com
Virginia man dead after falling from Unicoi County waterfall
The body of a man from Virginia was recovered from Limestone Cove in Unicoi County on Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley. Officials received a call that afternoon about a hiker who had reportedly fallen off of Red Fork Falls while trying to get a closer look. Sheriff Hensley said...
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
Cocke County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard.
Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls
(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash in Burke County, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pursuit of a motorcycle in Burke County ended when the rider lost control and wrecked, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said two deputies were working on recovering a stolen U-Haul on Hayes Waters Road when a deputy saw a 1992 Yamaha XJ600 motorcycle with two […]
Chuckey man arrested following alleged series of crimes in 2 counties
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Chuckey man faces several charges following multiple reported crimes that ranged from Washington to Greene counties — including threatening a woman with a rifle and fleeing the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Washington County authorities arrived at a residence on Horse Creek Road Tuesday morning after a woman reported […]
