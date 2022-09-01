ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
tpr.org

Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals

Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Corpus Christi Attorney Arrested for Human Smuggling

Last week, a Corpus Christi attorney spent some time behind bars for human smuggling. This arrest when viral this past Saturday, only, after a Constable from Galveston posted the story. Do you think this was just a bad decision to pick up hitchhikers or not? Let us know in the Facebook comments of this status.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
GREGORY, TX
mysoutex.com

Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport

Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
ROCKPORT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx
98.7 Jack FM

Trade Center in Corpus Christi Has Abruptly Closed

As reported by KRIS-TV, the Trade Center has ceased operations due to malfunctions with the electrical grid. According to the article, the Corpus Christi Trade Center had electrical issues with a service breaker. AEP was called out to inspect the service breaker and was forced to shut services down. Rain got into the breaker box, and it had to be shut down so it wouldn't burn the equipment. However, I feel that they have had problems with electricity for much longer. The lights at the Trade Center went out during a trip last year.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
98.7 Jack FM

6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone

Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987jack.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy