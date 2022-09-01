As reported by KRIS-TV, the Trade Center has ceased operations due to malfunctions with the electrical grid. According to the article, the Corpus Christi Trade Center had electrical issues with a service breaker. AEP was called out to inspect the service breaker and was forced to shut services down. Rain got into the breaker box, and it had to be shut down so it wouldn't burn the equipment. However, I feel that they have had problems with electricity for much longer. The lights at the Trade Center went out during a trip last year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO