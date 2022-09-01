Read full article on original website
Man shot while driving near Greenwood, SPID on Sunday night
He was hit once reportedly while driving down SPID on Sunday, and is expected to recover from his injuries.
'We are going to come after you': 7 game rooms raided in Bishop law enforcement bust, 2 people arrested
BISHOP, Texas — Seven game rooms were raided Friday in the City of Bishop along Highway 77 as police try to crack down on illegal game room activity. The raids happened simultaneously right around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Hundreds of eight-liners were seized and at least two people were arrested.
Capital murder suspect arrested for shooting on Kostoryz Rd.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a Friday Homicide on Kostoryz Rd. was found and arrested, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On September 2, officers were called to the 5300 block of Kostoryz Rd. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of a man dead at the scene, officials said.
Powell gets life in prison for attempted capital murder of Corpus Christi police officer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Corpus Christi police officer in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison. Joshua Powell pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder in August of 2022. He was accused opening fire on police officers responding to a Corpus Christi disturbance call in August 2021.
Bishop police raid seven gamerooms Friday night
Officers executed all of the raids simultaneously, said the Bishop Police Department chief Edward Day.
Faces light up as the Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens with cheerful business owners ready to serve. The Trade Center is best known as the only place in town where you can get a haircut, furniture, and cucumber cup all in the same place. Business owners inside the facility...
Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals
Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
Corpus Christi Attorney Arrested for Human Smuggling
Last week, a Corpus Christi attorney spent some time behind bars for human smuggling. This arrest when viral this past Saturday, only, after a Constable from Galveston posted the story. Do you think this was just a bad decision to pick up hitchhikers or not? Let us know in the Facebook comments of this status.
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning. Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage. These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind. They form...
Sunday Forecast: Weekend washout continues in Corpus Christi
Labor Day Weekend continues to be rainy into Sunday and Monday. Best rain chances of the week fall on Sunday.
Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport
Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
Photos: Prolific passing attack powers Corpus Christi Miller past El Campo
The Bucs threw for more than 400 yards and accounted for nearly 600 total yards of offense to lead Miller past Rueben Owens and the Ricebirds 49-29 on Friday night
Trade Center in Corpus Christi Has Abruptly Closed
As reported by KRIS-TV, the Trade Center has ceased operations due to malfunctions with the electrical grid. According to the article, the Corpus Christi Trade Center had electrical issues with a service breaker. AEP was called out to inspect the service breaker and was forced to shut services down. Rain got into the breaker box, and it had to be shut down so it wouldn't burn the equipment. However, I feel that they have had problems with electricity for much longer. The lights at the Trade Center went out during a trip last year.
Saturday Forecast: Rainy with scattered thunderstorms
Labor Day Weekend in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend will be rainy. Showers and storms expected. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding at times.
6 Young Corpus Kids Found Malnourished and Alone
Six children in Corpus Christi, all under 10 years old, were found abandoned and malnourished inside a hot trailer home. The children were dirty, pampers were soiled, food was rotten, and there was not a single trace of adult supervision.'. BEGGING THEIR MOTHER TO COME HOME. The oldest, a 9-year-old...
Rain didn't stop Portland's traditional Farmers Market from happening
Rain didn't stop Portland's traditional Farmers Market from happening. The event was held indoors with many people attending in supporting small local businesses.
