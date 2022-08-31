Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Brett Benson
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Massive Moth Mistaken For a Bird Rescued From Fort Collins Home
The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays an important part in the local community, coming to the rescue of animals both big and small whenever they are in need. Recently, an elderly Fort Collins resident reached out to the NCWC team after she thought a hummingbird was stuck in her house. She was unable to get the flying creature out due to the home's high ceilings.
New Car Wash in Loveland Taking Over Longtime Restaurant Space
A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
Fort Collins Man Posts Free Couch on Facebook in a Hilarious Way
At one time or another, you will have an item in your life that you want to just get rid of. It also could be that your significant other hates that item and wants it gone too, or you may be sleeping on the couch. One Fort Collins man won't...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Justin Lopez
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
Cozy Lyons Log Cabin For Sale Offers Peaceful Riverside Living
A log cabin in Lyons, Colorado recently hit the market, giving someone new the chance to purchase this peaceful riverside property. This cabin on the water would make for both a great getaway and a permanent home.
High School Student to Sell Cookies for Kids with Cancer in Loveland
The Galaxy Cookies Fundraiser to benefit Cookies for Kids Cancer is happening September 4 and 5 from 10am-2pm at 4195 Lyric Falls Court in Loveland, Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" got the down-low of what to expect from the baker herself, Daniela Ortiz, her mom, Jill Bernadino and the Cookies for Kids Cancer Executive Director Gretchen Holt-Witt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
Loveland Ladies: Get Set to ‘Let It Loose’ For ‘Girls Night Out’ Event
Let off some steam, have some pizza, have some cocktails, compete in some games and hit up the only rooftop in Downtown Loveland for a unique game. Sounds like a great time. Downtown Loveland better be on the lookout, as a "mob" of women will be hitting the area, and who knows what madness may ensue. Downtown Loveland puts on a few of these events throughout the year, with this one being themed "Game On!"
New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10
Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Cow Is One of the Best Things to Come to Downtown Loveland
When it comes to art, Loveland does seem to have that covered; mostly with sculptures. But this mural of a cow has captured the hearts of Downtown. There's been a lot of development in the Downtown Loveland area over the last few years. Comet Chicken has come to town, a new brewery/restaurant has opened, and Tom Davis Saloon is rocking the corner of 5th and Cleveland. It's in this area that this new cow 'grazes.'
This Nearby Hike Provides Some Of The Best Views In Colorado
There is no shortage of beautiful hikes and scenery in Northern Colorado. There are so many different types of hikes with different scenery for all kinds of skill levels and recently I did one with my 7 year old that gave us some of the best views we've ever had and, it was less than an hour away from Downtown Windsor.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Find Relaxation & Recovery at City Sweats
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You've probably heard the expression "sweat it out." Now, you can try it for yourself. City Sweats is an infrared sauna, studio, and spa in Fort Collins that uses chromotherapy, sauna wraps, and more...
25 Reasons Why Residents Love Living in Fort Collins
We might be biased, but we think that Fort Collins is pretty awesome — seriously, we had a hard time finding "bad" things to say about it. Still, it never hurts to reflect on the reasons why we love living in the Choice City. In fact, according to mindful.org, taking the time for gratitude actually improves our physical and mental health.
3 of the Best Reasons to See ‘Jaws’ in Fort Collins For Only $3 on September 3
Forget that you can see the movie for only $3 on September 3, 2022, National Cinema Day. Sure, that's a good reason, but we have a short, awesome list, that'll put you in a seat, for sure. Steven Spielberg released one of the best horror/thrillers to hit the big screen...
Stop by Nothing Bundt Cakes Tomorrow for a Free Bundlet
In my household almost every special occasion is marked with a delicious bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. As you can see in this photo of me, my dog, and my Nothing Bundt Cake! If you haven't tried one you can try one for free tomorrow!. It's Nothing Bundt Cakes...
Seeing A Show At The Mishawaka? Here’s How To Get There
It’s one of Nothern Colorado’s greatest (not so) hidden gems and one of the best concert venues in the state of Colorado, if not, dare we say, the nation. Nestled in the heart of the Poudre Canyon lies the Mishawaka Amphitheatre. About The Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Amphitheatre, or...
Take a Glimpse Inside This Waterfront Mansion in Water Valley
If you've driven on Country Raod 17 in Windsor in the Water Valley area, you have seen the stunning and prestigious homes that surround Pelican Lakes. The homes are nothing short of amazing. I drive by these homes every single day on my commute and wonder what they look like behind closed doors.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0