LPD officer, 3 others injured after Central Lubbock crash Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a crash Sunday about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck and police unit both damaged. The pickup truck was overturned on its side. Police said four people were taken...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center

Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football's 2022 season, with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue, though. There are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one-up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Early morning Lubbock police chase ends with arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 26-year-old man, Xavier Perez, was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began shortly after the Lubbock Police Department received a disturbance call, around 1:37 a.m., at the Silver Bullet Club on 5145 Aberdeen Avenue. The 911 caller told police there was someone with a firearm....
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

One injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR provides update on Sunday’s fire near 34th Street & York Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street. According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: 2 killed in Floyd County head-on crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson and his mother, Joni Smith, both died after a crash at 114th and Indiana. Two more children in the car were seriously injured. Here’s what we know: 9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock. For more news, local...
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center

The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
LUBBOCK, TX
