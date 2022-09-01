Read full article on original website
Vehicle Rollover on Refugio Road
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover in the 1100 block of Refugio Road. When crews arrived they found a male in his 20s had self-extricated from the vehicle uninjured. California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports the incident took place at 5:24 p.m. and the vehicle collided into a...
Circling Helicopter Above Turnpike
40 mins of continuing helicopter circling over Turnpike/Calle Real area. Does anyone know whether this is another jailbreak or possibly fire spotters?. Helicopter circling 154 to Turnpike and cathedral oaks. Anyone know why helicopter is circling near Tucker's Grove Goleta? Around 9:45 to 9:52 right now. Helicopter has been circling...
Hiker Rescue Leads to Search for Missing Hiker
On Sunday afternoon as temperatures reached over 100 degrees near the coastline, and higher in the foothills, emergency responders received a report of hikers in distress near Gaviota Peak. At 2:02 p.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, an air support helicopter, and a ground ambulance responded to the...
One Arrest, Five Citations in Santa Maria DUI Checkpoint
1 driver was arrested for DUI while conducting a DUI checkpoint on September 2nd, 2022. The checkpoint was held at the 800 block of east Stowell Rd. from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. 5 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, 214 vehicles were...
Temperature Check, How Hot is It?
Goodness gracious! It's 102 degrees on the Westside. My temp gauge is reading 104 downtown. I'm noticeably surrounded by a lot of pavement but curious about others?
Come to the Goleta Lemon Festival Sept 24 & 25
Event Date: — Saturday, September 24, 2022 - 10:00 to Sunday, September 25, 2022 - 19:00. Come join us for a weekend of family fun, food, and entertainment in Goleta, CA!. For the past 28 years, the Lemon Festival has been the biggest celebration in the Goleta area and it keeps getting better each year.
The Beach Needs You on September 17th
We are so excited about Coastal Cleanup Day this year! We hope to see you on Saturday, September 17th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at your favorite beach or inland site. If you sign up to volunteer online, you will be entered into a Drawing to win fabulous prizes from local businesses like A-Frame Surf Shop, Mountain Air Sports, Santa Barbara Sailing Center, Surf Happens, Backyard Bowls,Mesa Verde, Environmental Defense Center, Surf N' Wear Beach House,Dudek, and Boathouse.
Public Input Requested on Goleta's Community Development Block Grant Year-End Report and Reallocation of Funding
Every year the City of Goleta looks forward to helping those in our community via our Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This past year, more than 2,000 people were assisted with CDBG funding. The City is required to submit a year-end report on its accomplishments called the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER provides an assessment of the City's performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2021-2022 CDBG Action Plan. The draft CAPER can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/yc82d828, for more information on the City’s grant programs go to: https://www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/grants.
Brill Family Grant Awards Future Bender Fellow to What is LOVE
On Monday, August 22, the Brill Family Grant hosted a reception for "What is LOVE", the recipient of their $20,000 Future Bender Fellow Award, to continue its work with vulnerable teens. “A future bender is someone who can bring about system change,” said Peter Brill. “They must have great leadership...
