everythinglubbock.com
LPD officer, 3 others injured after Central Lubbock crash Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a crash Sunday about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of 66th Street and University Avenue. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck and police unit both damaged. The pickup truck was overturned on its side. Police said four people were taken...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 1 person detained after entering Hobbs hospital with gun
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was detained after entering a Covenant hospital in Hobbs, New Mexico, with a gun. Four people were injured in a rollover involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle. Police were called out to the incident just before 5:45 p.m. at 66th...
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: 1 seriously injured in stabbing early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com officers were initially called to the scene following reports of a robbery.
KCBD
1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center
Hale County man, 20, died in motorcycle crash
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 20-year-old motorcycle rider lost his life in a crash Friday night in Hale County. DPS said Anthony Ray Acosta of Plainview was operating a motorcycle southbound on FM 400 near FM 3183. At the same time, Jorge Luis Riojas, 31, of Plainview stopped in […]
everythinglubbock.com
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
fox34.com
Lubbock woman killed in Martin County rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman was killed in a crash in Martin County, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. On Saturday, Aug. 28, DPS responded to a rollover on SH 349, just north of Midland. Investigators say 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson veered off the roadway causing her car to roll over. Family members say the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic before hitting a culvert which caused her vehicle to become airborne and flip end over end.
One killed, 3 seriously hurt in South Lubbock crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed and three people had serious injuries after a crash at 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 4:54 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police. LPD asked the public to avoid […]
9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
KCBD
One injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Six teens arrested, SUV runs out of gas during police chase into Lubbock County
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Six teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties early Tuesday morning, according to a sergeant with the Floydada Police Department. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the incident started after one of the teens flashed a gun at the Floydada Allsup’s and asked an employee something to the effect […]
Lubbock Worker Shot in Head After Firearm Accidentally Goes Off
A Lubbock worker was shot in the head on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 after a firearm accidentally went off inside a house where he was working. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to the 2600 block of 26th Street for a possible shots fired call. This was at around 3:40 p.m.
KCBD
UPDATED: Bicyclist seriously injured after striking car in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injures after he struck a vehicle in Central Lubbock Thursday afternoon. Around 2:46 p.m., Lubbock police were called to a crash with injuries near 47th and Ave. Q where officers found 62-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez. He was taken to UMC for his injuries.
everythinglubbock.com
Crash with moderate injuries, 82nd and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash that resulted in one moderate injury and one minor injury, occurred around 10:08 a.m. Thursday on 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This is developing. Check back for more updates.
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
LAMB COUNTY, Texas — One person died early Friday morning on FM 1055 in Lamb County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said just after 6:00 a.m., a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Peter Jacob Adameit was pulled over due to a mechanical issue. While he attempted to fix the issue, the vehicle […]
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
KCBD
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
