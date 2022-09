Bartlesville High got its first win of the Harry Wright era of Bruin football, as Bartlesville’s defense stepped up big-time. BHS topped Claremore 20-9. The Bruins forced four Claremore turnovers, with two of them ending in touchdowns. PJ Wallace ran for 182 yards, and Bartlesville had taken most of the doubt out of the game by latter part of the fourth quarter.

