This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
WATCH: First-ever Bid-Calling Contest thrills Allentown Fair-goers at Farmerama Theatre
There was plenty of chatter at the Great Allentown Fair’s Farmerama Theatre on Friday, as the fair celebrating 170 years hosted a brand new event connecting present to past. Auctions, or “mud sales,” are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s agricultural life, especially in Amish and Mennonite communities, and they’re probably best known for the entertaining mile-a-minute talking required of bid-callers. This year, the fair introduced the first-ever Great Allentown Fair Bid Calling Contest, held Friday night.
thevalleyledger.com
Raise Your Stein and Join Us!
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), returns to the SteelStacks campus Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 – 9, 2022. Now in its 12th year, the festival will once again feature brews, food, live music, local artisans, fan-favorite dachshund dog parades, the Pennsylvania State Steinholding Championship, Dragtoberfest presented by Jack Daniels and so much more!
16th annual “StroudFest” sees great turnout
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) — Live music and tasty treats lined the streets of Downtown Stroudsburg as “StroudFest” kicked off on Saturday. Known as being the heart of the Poconos, Stroudsburg became a popular place to be on Saturday as StroudFest took over downtown. The Sherman Theater is the brains behind the event marking its […]
Crayola, Victaulic CEOs among panel slated to discuss Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing growth
The region’s continuous manufacturing growth will be a main topic in coming weeks when major Lehigh Valley corporations speak out at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Fall Signature Event. The sixth annual event is being held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the...
What’s new at the Allentown Fair?
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allison Emanuel of Laury’s Station was crowned the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen on Opening Night, Aug. 31. She was crowned by 2021 Fair Queen MacKenzie Blatt and will reign over the Great Allentown Fair, which continues through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines
PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
thevalleyledger.com
New free Community Day at the Easton Cemetery on 9/17 promises connection, recreation, food, relaxation, history, nature
EASTON, Pa. – A new Community Day at the Easton Cemetery looks to bring the city’s residents together on September 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for a day of fun, recreation, history, food and neighborly connection. The free event (thehistoriceastoncemetery.org/upcoming-events), organized by Friends of the...
Pudding Bar leaves Easton amid legal battle with landlord. When, where dessert shop is relocating.
After more than a year of tumultuous dispute with their landlord, Khanisa’s The Pudding Bar is vacating Easton in hopes of a new beginning at the Downtown Allentown Market. Co-owners Khanisa and Sean Darby made the announcement this past week on the business’ Instagram page. “We can’t wait...
WFMZ-TV Online
Customers grab cheesesteaks from the Brass Rail stand at the Allentown Fair, one last time
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "You can get a cheesesteak anywhere, but why here? They're the best- they just are," said Linda Swankoski. The Brass Rail in Allentown hasn't said goodbye just yet. "We had to come to the fair and have one last one," said Bill Roberts. "We went there so...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!
Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon Fresh to Open in Revamped Montgomery County Shopping Center, Documents Show
A new Amazon Fresh grocery store is being planned for the Willow Grove Shopping Center, state filings show, as part of a multimillion-dollar overhaul taking place at the nearly 70-year-old Montgomery County retail complex, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Filings show Amazon Retail LLC has applied for a Pennsylvania liquor...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside Our Modern Home
Wouldn’t it be nice if major renovation projects really did zip along with the same degree of alacrity as those ubiquitous home improvement shows? Mandee and Alex McEvoy know that’s the stuff of fantasy. Their contemporary home—and the three acres that came with it—has been a work in progress ever since they purchased the property outside Bangor more than four years ago. “It’s been a lot,” says Mandee, who is the creative director at Nazareth-based Martin Guitar.
Penn Street Courtyard reopens with ‘Taste of Reading’ and live music
City officials, community leaders and residents gathered Friday morning to celebrate the reopening of the Penn Street Courtyard, located between Penn and Court Streets and near North 6th Street. The courtyard has undergone significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, most importantly, improving ADA accessibility. Following...
Annual motorcycle ride benefits sick children
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A big motorcycle ride took place in Luzerne County on Sunday. 300 motorcyclists drove through Nanticoke and Shickshinny for the 21st Annual Valley with a Heart Motorcycle Ride. This annual benefit collects money to support seriously ill children throughout Luzerne County. Each year Valley with...
thevalleyledger.com
Easton Garlic Fest 2022 brings the stink for 19th year to downtown Easton – Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2
Easton Garlic Fest – 19th annual festival celebrating all things garlic. Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2 – 10 am – 6 pm. A family-friendly event that is free to attend. Highlights include:. Over 100 vendors, including merchandise and crafters, prepared foods, packaged foods, garlic vendors,...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission. Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call...
