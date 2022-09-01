ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick 97.5

Perry County's Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
JACKSON, MS
Nick 97.5

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Oak City Market Helps Local Ministry Aid Tuscaloosa Families

Tuscaloosa's Oak City Market, a charity event with a flea market atmosphere, is returning for its second year to help benefit S.D. Allen Ministries, a local nonprofit organization that has served more than 2,000 families since 2014. According to a press release “Oak City Market is looking to expand upon...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

 https://nick975.com/

