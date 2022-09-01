ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants reveal Kenny Golladay underwent offseason 'procedure'

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXn0j_0heTjxdT00

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is not the favorite of many fans or pundits at the moment. After signing a $72 million contract before last season — one in which he vastly underperformed (zero touchdown catches) — he had a lackluster training camp leading to more questions about his role with the Giants.

But there’s always a backstory to these types of career flops that the public sometimes isn’t clued in on.

Golladay, it seems, may have been injured worse than many had thought.

General manager Joe Schoen revealed on Friday that the receiver underwent a “procedure” this offseason that caused him to miss parts of the spring. It may have also slowed his summer progress.

“He’s good. He’s come to work every day, great kid, works hard, knows his assignments. I don’t think he missed a practice,” Schoen said. “He’s been available other than spring when he had a little procedure, but he’s been good.”

Golladay did not look particularly fluid in training camp and after he dropped a pass that could have gone for a touchdown in the preseason, fans lit him up on social media.

This doesn’t mean he’ll fall flat again this year, however. The Giants are banking on the 6-foot-4 former NFL leader in touchdown receptions to have a bounce back year.

That, as they say, remains to be seen.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins CB laughs at Patriots' Week 1 game preparation

If the New England Patriots needed bulletin board material, they might have found it from Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen. It was announced last week that the Patriots were moving up their travel schedule to try and give themselves some extra time to become acclimated to the suffocating heat and humidity ahead of their Week 1 matchup.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Giants
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule

The Denver Broncos are set to have seven nationally-televised games and five prime-time games during the 2022 NFL season. Here’s a look at the team’s complete schedule. Week Date TV Opponent Time (MT) 1 Sept. 12 ESPN/ABC (MNF) @ Seahawks 6:15 p.m. Tickets. 2 Sept. 18 CBS vs....
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tabbed as 'heavy favorite' for CPOY

A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy