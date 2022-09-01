Giants reveal Kenny Golladay underwent offseason 'procedure'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is not the favorite of many fans or pundits at the moment. After signing a $72 million contract before last season — one in which he vastly underperformed (zero touchdown catches) — he had a lackluster training camp leading to more questions about his role with the Giants.

But there’s always a backstory to these types of career flops that the public sometimes isn’t clued in on.

Golladay, it seems, may have been injured worse than many had thought.

General manager Joe Schoen revealed on Friday that the receiver underwent a “procedure” this offseason that caused him to miss parts of the spring. It may have also slowed his summer progress.

“He’s good. He’s come to work every day, great kid, works hard, knows his assignments. I don’t think he missed a practice,” Schoen said. “He’s been available other than spring when he had a little procedure, but he’s been good.”

Golladay did not look particularly fluid in training camp and after he dropped a pass that could have gone for a touchdown in the preseason, fans lit him up on social media.

This doesn’t mean he’ll fall flat again this year, however. The Giants are banking on the 6-foot-4 former NFL leader in touchdown receptions to have a bounce back year.

That, as they say, remains to be seen.