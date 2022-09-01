ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Oregon psychiatric hospital must cap stays for defendants

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiiZQ_0heThxZ300

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must limit the amount of time it can hold patients charged with crimes, in a bid to create space at the overcrowded hospital for criminal defendants who need mental health treatment but are housed in jails.

The psychiatric hospital in the state capital Salem doesn’t have enough personnel or enough space to add more beds but 73 defendants are currently in jail awaiting court-mandated mental health treatment before they can stand trial, according to court filings.

The historic hospital — the setting for Ken Kesey’s acclaimed novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and the location where the award-winning movie adaptation was filmed — has struggled for years with staffing and patient backlogs.

Monday’s ruling by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman caps hospital stays at three months for people charged with a misdemeanor, six months for felony charges and a year for violent felonies including murder and rape. It seeks to speed up hospital discharges to make more beds available for incoming defendants who need treatment, but some prosecutors worry it will prematurely release patients who have yet to stand trial into communities not equipped to treat them.

The situation in Oregon is emblematic of a nationwide crisis facing mental health hospitals.

Staffing shortages in states from Arizona to Missouri to Michigan have forced providers to close psychiatric beds or entire mental health wards, diminishing the country’s capacity to treat patients in need of care.

Aiming to address the issue, Michigan lawmakers in July approved a budget including $325 million for a new state psychiatric facility and about $58 million to create more beds at the state’s sole psychiatric hospital for children.

In Oregon, this week’s decision came in response to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Portland by Disability Rights Oregon, an advocacy group, and Metropolitan Public Defender, a nonprofit criminal defense law firm. The two groups, citing a “constitutional crisis,” asked the court to take steps to enforce a previous federal court order requiring the hospital to admit defendants in a timely manner.

The 2002 order, resulting from a lawsuit also filed by Disability Rights Oregon, mandated the state hospital admit defendants within seven days of being referred by a court.

But the hospital in recent years has struggled to adhere to that admission period, and staffing shortages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have made the situation worse. Defendants “suffering from acute mental illness” have spent months in jail in violation of that order, plaintiffs said in court filings last week.

Average wait times from early to mid-August stretched as long as 38 days, among the longest they have ever been.

“Their experience waiting in jail can be horrific,” said Jesse Merrithew, the attorney representing Metropolitan Public Defender. “As a result of their mental illnesses, they’re exhibiting behaviors that the jails will punish.”

Emily Cooper, legal director for Disability Rights Oregon, said this week’s ruling recognized “the value of individual patients’ lives and and a court’s authority to enforce the constitution.”

The new limits on defendant hospital stays mean approximately 100 patients are now eligible for release, Oregon State Hospital spokesperson Amber Shoebridge said in an emailed statement.

Patients will be discharged gradually over the next six months and sent back to their home counties, where a court or community health provider will determine placement. Some may be transferred to local treatment centers while others may return to county jail, Shoebridge said.

The state hospital will give counties 30 days’ notice before a patient is discharged.

The hospital, which is overseen by the Oregon Health Authority, didn’t oppose the motion.

But three district attorneys from counties in the Portland suburbs and Salem say the decision threatens public safety and hurts victims.

Mosman granted their request to intervene in the case and gave them until January to monitor the release of defendants and the hospital’s admissions data.

Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton told The Associated Press the ruling could spark a “cascade of unintended consequences.”

“When these people who are at the hospital hit those expiration dates of 90, 180 and 365 days, they just get released back to the counties with no real plan for what happens next,” said Barton, whose county includes affluent suburbs to the west of Portland.

Smaller, rural counties often lack the mental health resources that larger, urban counties can provide and might not be able adequately treat the patients being released into their communities, Barton said.

The plaintiffs’ request to cap defendant hospital stays at three, six or twelve months depending on the charges against them was based on a court-ordered review of the state hospital’s admissions.

The court last year appointed an independent expert to study the hospital’s capacity issues and recommend solutions. The expert report published in June estimated the caps could bring the hospital back into compliance with admissions wait times by February.

____

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Claire on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ClaireARush.

Comments / 4

Brigid Kilbourne
3d ago

so let the people that get released go stay with people from these groups don't put them out on the street to do more crimes

Reply
3
Sally Petersen
4d ago

good then send them back to court , they are now fit for Trial.

Reply
8
Cid Peirce Quakenbush
4d ago

This is absolutely ridiculous and another Democratic disaster in the making.

Reply
7
Related
WWEEK

How Betsy Johnson’s Campaign to Unify Oregon Exposes Its Divisions

Oregon vs. Portland seems to be the theme of this year’s election season. Rural communities resent how Portland has represented the state at large, and Portland is obviously struggling with its own systems of governance. Still, any politician platforming on returning Oregon to anything resembling an Oregon of yore is not campaigning to me: a queer-parented, biracial, mother of a disabled son. Nor are they campaigning to any of my friends, or contemporaries, or basically anyone who isn’t old, rich and white.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatric Hospital#Politics State#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#The Oregon State Hospital
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
Chronicle

The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon

Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Inflation has Oregon voters on edge about their finances as election nears

Inflation is far and away Oregonians’ top concern as the general election approaches, new polling finds, as voters remain acutely concerned about their own finances. A quarter of likely Oregon voters in a new poll by DHM Research listed cost of living as the biggest consideration in their choice for governor. That ranked far above other hot-button issues, among them homelessness (13%), crime (11%), abortion and climate change (10% apiece).
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New report suggests changes for Oregon graduation requirements

Senate Bill 744, passed by the Oregon Legislature last year, ordered the Oregon Department of Education to deliver a report evaluating the state’s graduation requirements by Sept. 1, 2022. Released Thursday, ODE’s report outlines research and recommendations on what’s expected of Oregon high school graduates, with two main findings...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. A nearby resident said they heard what sounded like a thunderclap at the time of the crash Sunday. Just after noon on Monday, the Coast Guard said it was halting the search for survivors after “saturating an area” of more than 2,100 square nautical miles (nearly 2,800 square miles or 7,250 square kilometers). “All next of kin have been notified of this decision,” the Coast Guard said on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased.”
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy