RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Fire Department responded to calls related to a propane tank blowing up in the backyard of a home on the western side of Rapid City Sunday. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on September 4, sending fire officials out to the 3200 block of Broadmoor Circle. When firefighters arrived on scene, they had discovered a barbecue grill that had caught fire, spreading to a covered porch and attic towards the back of the structure.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO