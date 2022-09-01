Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Toy gun locks down Rapid City Stevens, 4 other schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Right before classes began at Stevens High School Thursday morning, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a person waving a gun in the school parking lot. The campus went into lockdown status shortly after. It was later determined the gun was a...
KELOLAND TV
Fire chases 2 people from Box Elder home
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A fiery start to the Labor Day weekend in western KELOLAND has left people in Box Elder without a home. Heavy smoke was billowing from the house located in the 22-hundred block of Sky Street when firefighters arrived on the scene late Friday afternoon. By that time, the fire had spread to the roof of the single-story home.
newscenter1.tv
No bond for accused Box Elder murderer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The man accused of killing a 61-year-old woman in her Box Elder home was denied bond in his initial court appearance on Friday. 43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Prince was caught attempting to flee the scene...
newscenter1.tv
Thousands gather for Studebaker car show in Custer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, the Sunday during Labor Day weekend marks the meetup day for dozens of Studebakers. Studebaker, the first vehicle manufacturer in the U.S., has been around since the 1750s. The company originally got its start by building horse-drawn wagons, and for over a century, the production of wagons brought in millions of dollars per year.
newscenter1.tv
RCAS announces early release for 13 schools due to high temperatures
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, Rapid City Area Schools announced that 13 schools will have early release at 1 p.m. for September 6-8 due to expected high temperatures. RCAS also announced that there will be no after school activities for South Middle School and North Middle School, no afternoon preschool and that bus routes will be running early. RCAS advises that students leave their hoodies and jackets at home.
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs
A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
newscenter1.tv
Fire crews respond to Rapid City structure fire Sunday afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Fire Department responded to calls related to a propane tank blowing up in the backyard of a home on the western side of Rapid City Sunday. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on September 4, sending fire officials out to the 3200 block of Broadmoor Circle. When firefighters arrived on scene, they had discovered a barbecue grill that had caught fire, spreading to a covered porch and attic towards the back of the structure.
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Historic agreement between Oglala Sioux Tribe, Pennington County designed to help fight crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a historic agreement that both sides say will make fighting crime a little easier. Thursday morning, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office signed a Memorandum of Mutual Support. Both parties have been working on...
newscenter1.tv
Bond set for man accused in Rapid City double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Bond is set for one man accused in the double homicide in the Knollwood Apartments in late August. Chase Quick Bear, 20, appeared in Pennington County Court on Thursday. He’s charged with conspiracy first-degree murder for the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
KEVN
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
KELOLAND TV
Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
KELOLAND TV
Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
KELOLAND TV
SD’s AG office returns to having a spokesman
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Vargo didn’t have a lot of time to prepare when the governor appointed the Pennington County state’s attorney to replace Jason Ravnsborg as South Dakota attorney general on June 28. One of the first things Vargo did as the new interim AG...
sdpb.org
Prison population crisis drives new construction
Prison populations have overwhelmed existing structures. That is what interim study committees have heard this summer. According to the Secretary of Corrections, the solution lies in more and better prisons, and solutions need a lot of money. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko addressed her concerns before the Legislative Task Force on...
kotatv.com
Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was found dead in a Box Elder home Wednesday afternoon. Box Elder police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate a possible assault. There authorities found a female deceased and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.
newscenter1.tv
Journeys moves to Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Saturday marked the grand opening of Journeys at Rushmore Crossing. Previously located in the Rushmore Mall, Journeys is mainly a shoe store that also sells other apparel targeted towards youth and young adults. With the additional floor space, they are able to have a much...
