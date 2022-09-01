ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

11 injured after boat reportedly collides with pole near Boca Chita Island

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported several patients to area hospitals after what officials described as a boating accident near Boca Chita Island left nearly a dozen people injured. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
Homestead, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized with burns after yacht catches fire in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital with severe burns after a 75-foot yacht caught fire in Aventura, causing panic among area residents. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of 1520 Island Blvd., in between two apartment complexes, just before 7:25 p.m., Friday.
AVENTURA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Shooting#High School#Hpd
WSVN-TV

Trailer at Wynwood Marketplace catches fire; no reported injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A trailer at the Wynwood Marketplace went up in flames during the overnight hours. City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the Code 2 fire in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and Second Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Saturday. Video posted to...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

75-year-old man who went missing in Allapattah found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 75-year-old man hours after he was reported missing from Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Alfonso had been last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. He stands 5 feet,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Wenski holds Mass to celebrate 25 years as Miami Archbishop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of congregants took part in a celebratory Mass to help mark a special occasion for a South Florida bishop;. Parishioners filled the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami to celebrate Archbishop Thomas Wenski on his 25th anniversary as a bishop, late Saturday afternoon. Wenski was appointed...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy