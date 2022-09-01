Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
3 juveniles shot during sporting event at Boyd Anderson High in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken three juveniles to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
WSVN-TV
Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
11 injured after boat reportedly collides with pole near Boca Chita Island
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported several patients to area hospitals after what officials described as a boating accident near Boca Chita Island left nearly a dozen people injured. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire...
WSVN-TV
Driver hospitalized after car slams into unoccupied building on Lincoln Road
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after a car came crashing into a building on Lincoln Road in South Beach. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Lincoln Road and James Avenue, at around 10:50 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Cleanup efforts underway after massive yacht fire causes panic in Aventura; man airlifted
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Cleanup crews in Aventura spent part of Labor Day weekend cleaning up one day after a 75-foot yacht ignited and burst into flames, causing concern among nearby residents and sending a man to the hospital. 7News cameras captured crews and police officers back at the...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized with burns after yacht catches fire in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital with severe burns after a 75-foot yacht caught fire in Aventura, causing panic among area residents. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of 1520 Island Blvd., in between two apartment complexes, just before 7:25 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Crews battling Everglades fire sparked by lightning near Alligator Alley; over 4,000 acres burned
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in West Broward are working to put out a fire that has burned thousands of acres in the Everglades. According to the Florida Forest Service, a lightning strike due to an isolated storm in the area ignited the blaze at Mile Marker 38 near Alligator Alley, at around 6 p.m. on Friday.
WSVN-TV
Trailer at Wynwood Marketplace catches fire; no reported injuries
MIAMI (WSVN) - A trailer at the Wynwood Marketplace went up in flames during the overnight hours. City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the Code 2 fire in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and Second Avenue, just before 3 a.m., Saturday. Video posted to...
WSVN-TV
75-year-old man who went missing in Allapattah found safe
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 75-year-old man hours after he was reported missing from Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Juan Alfonso had been last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah. He stands 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
Wenski holds Mass to celebrate 25 years as Miami Archbishop
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of congregants took part in a celebratory Mass to help mark a special occasion for a South Florida bishop;. Parishioners filled the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami to celebrate Archbishop Thomas Wenski on his 25th anniversary as a bishop, late Saturday afternoon. Wenski was appointed...
WSVN-TV
Crist, Hernández and Deming hit campaign trail in South Florida on Labor Day weekend
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Labor Day weekend got off to a busy start for three Democratic candidates who hit the campaign trail in South Florida as they attempt to flip the Sunshine State in the upcoming midterm elections. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist spoke with voters and posed for pictures at...
