Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks

When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
Buttermilk Quick Bread

Homemade bread is one of those scents that fills the kitchen with the most lovely aroma. It’s considered one of the most welcoming scents in a home. And, while we love the flavor and texture of homemade bread, making it can be a daunting task. The rise time, punching down the dough, rising again, kneading…it all adds up to a long process. That’s where quick breads can come to the rescue.
Coffee Cake Breakfast Milkshake

If smoothies have gotten a little green for your taste, you've come to the right place. Contrary to what your neighborhood juice bar might be advertising, it's possible to make a protein-packed, good-for-you breakfast smoothie without a kale stem or acai berry in sight. In fact, we're calling this version a breakfast milkshake, because it tastes far more like a treat than any smoothie we're used to.
Simple and Easy Pavlova

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This pavlova has a light and crispy outside with a deliciously soft and chewy inside. Topped with a sweet cream topping and fresh fruit, it’s a dessert that will stand out at any gathering!
Eggs are an excellent choice for watching weight at breakfast

If you're looking to lose weight, look no further than eggs to start your day. Weight-loss guru Dr Michael Mosley revealed in the Daily Mirror that starting your day with eggs can be key to losing weight, with a mushroom omelette being one of his own "go-to breakfasts". He wrote:...
