Why you should add salt to your milk as soon as you open it to make it last longer
THERE'S nothing worse than going to add some milk to your tea and realising that it's gone off. Well luckily there’s one weird hack that can actually help extend the life of your milk - adding salt to it. Yes, you read that right, you should be adding salt...
Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks
When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
Researchers found that ice cream is healthier than a multigrain bagel and saltine crackers
Does an ice cream a day keeps the doctor away? Not quite, but at least it is healthier than the bagel we might have had for breakfast. A new study from Massachusetts’ Tufts University assures ice cream is a healthier choice than a multigrain bagel or saltine crackers. According...
Why it’s not bananas to put your eggs in the freezer: Experts say it can help families save money
Keeping apples in the fridge and eggs in the freezer might sound bananas, but experts say it can help families save money during the cost-of-living crisis. With grocery prices rising a record 10 per cent compared with last year and supermarket staples doubling in price, many shoppers are searching for ways to keep costs down.
Why Cheerios are better than coffee for breakfast, according to scientists in a new study that will make you question everything you eat
When it comes to eating healthily, it seems there's a new piece of advice every week. Take eggs. Once demonised for being high in cholesterol, they gained hero status when protein-rich diets became the holy grail for weight loss. No wonder we're so confused. But a new study could be...
Turns Out You Don't Actually Need ID To Buy Whipped Cream In New York
“Are you kidding me?” asked state Sen. Joe Addabbo, who said everyone has misinterpreted the law he sponsored.
12tomatoes.com
Buttermilk Quick Bread
Homemade bread is one of those scents that fills the kitchen with the most lovely aroma. It’s considered one of the most welcoming scents in a home. And, while we love the flavor and texture of homemade bread, making it can be a daunting task. The rise time, punching down the dough, rising again, kneading…it all adds up to a long process. That’s where quick breads can come to the rescue.
Allrecipes.com
Coffee Cake Breakfast Milkshake
If smoothies have gotten a little green for your taste, you've come to the right place. Contrary to what your neighborhood juice bar might be advertising, it's possible to make a protein-packed, good-for-you breakfast smoothie without a kale stem or acai berry in sight. In fact, we're calling this version a breakfast milkshake, because it tastes far more like a treat than any smoothie we're used to.
From miso paste to marmalade, here are 5 unconventional toppings to try on fresh popcorn
Microwaveable popcorn has been a go-to snack of mine since I was a kid. From generously sized bags of Orville Redenbacher's Movie Theatre Butter popcorn to Pop Secret's Kettle Corn popcorn and Newman Own's Sea Salt popcorn, the puffed treat was always found in abundance in my family's kitchen pantry.
therecipecritic.com
Simple and Easy Pavlova
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This pavlova has a light and crispy outside with a deliciously soft and chewy inside. Topped with a sweet cream topping and fresh fruit, it’s a dessert that will stand out at any gathering!
ABC News
How to make this spiral-cut 'Slinky' cucumber salad with spicy peanut butter sauce
Let's make a cucumber salad with a twist. Madeline Park, a former dentist turned full-time food content creator known as Cafe Maddy, shared her simple, fun recipe for spiral cut cucumbers with spicy peanut butter sauce. The technique to create a "Slinky"-like effect begins by placing a small Persian cucumber...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Eggs are an excellent choice for watching weight at breakfast
If you're looking to lose weight, look no further than eggs to start your day. Weight-loss guru Dr Michael Mosley revealed in the Daily Mirror that starting your day with eggs can be key to losing weight, with a mushroom omelette being one of his own "go-to breakfasts". He wrote:...
