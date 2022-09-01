Read full article on original website
Related
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
SheKnows
Sally’s Reveal Leads to a Huge Argument — and Kyle Comes Clean to Summer
Chelsea finds Billy in the office and wants to go over podcast ideas. She teases him about being behind the CEO desk. He says Lily’s still out of town and jokes about how many hats he wears. Chelsea broaches the topic of getting the boys together for a play date. Billy tries to put her off and finally tells her it’s a little more complicated than a play date. Chelsea fumes, “You are never going to change your stance toward me when it comes to Johnny, are you?”
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Adam and Chelsea Reunion on the Way
Adam Newman and Chelsea Lawson's recent scenes together has sparked speculation of a reunion on 'The Young and the Restless.'
digitalspy.com
Blue Peter star Simon Thomas reveals he is expecting baby with wife Derrina
Blue Peter's Simon Thomas has revealed his wife Derrina's pregnancy over on Instagram. Sharing a video from their church wedding ceremony, he wrote: "Fourteen months ago today, @chrissayburn & @brittanysipling sang this beautiful song of blessing over us. There's another little blessing on its way..." In it, a cluster of...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Cast Members Opinions of One Another
I think it is always nice to hear when a cast member tells us what they think of another colleague even if it is sometimes negative 😂. Can you think of a positive or negative comment the cast has made about cast or crew?. Shall we start with Freddie Roscoe...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Mishael Morgan Leaving Again?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Mishael Morgan's status with the show after rumors circulate she's leaving again.
Soap Stars Kirsten Storms And Brandon Barash Share A Back To School Adventure
As Soap Central reports, "General Hospital" star Kirsten Storms started acting at age 5. Children of the '90s may remember her Disney Channel TV movie from 1999, "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century." In 2005 she took over the role of Maxie Jones on "GH" and the character has had her share of drama and romance over the years, especially with computer hacker extraordinaire Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), per Soap Hub.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Chance and Abby’s Marriage Destroyed by Newman Family Cover-Up
'The Young and the Restless' couple Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman's marriage faces another crisis because of her family's drama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam
'The Young and the Restless' character Sally Spectra will uncover the Newman family's involvement in Ashland Locke's death.
‘The Young and the Restless’: What Happened to Nick’s Son Christian Newman?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are curious about what happened to Nick Newman's son Christian who's been absent for a while.
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone season 5 is bringing back character following season 3 departure
Yellowstone season 5 spoilers follow. Yellowstone's fifth season is set to premiere in a few short months, and it's just been revealed that one character who missed out on season 4 will be returning. Angela Blue Thunder, the attorney played by Q'orianka Kilcher, was last seen in the season 3...
James Patrick Stuart will be off General Hospital while taping The Villains of Valley View
When James Patrick Stuart began the first season of The Villains of Valley View his General Hospital fans were concerned that he was leaving the ABC soap. Stuart's character Valentin Cassadine was not shown for quite some time but once filming for the Disney sitcom was over the actor returned to GH.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Kyle Has a Panic Attack Following the House Meeting
A house meeting during week eight of 'Big Brother 24' exposed Kyle Capener's racially motivated comments, and it took a toll on his mental health.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks - The Female Friendship Group
A positive about the show is the fantastic community scenes between the regular ladies of Hollyoaks. Yes I’ve liked their scenes, especially Cindy’s - Steph has chemistry with a lot of actors. Outside the group, Cindy is also friends with Zara and Nancy, she’s probably one of the...
digitalspy.com
EE. A new Grand Dame?
I’m really enjoying Chris Clenshaw’s takeover so far. Long may it continue. My question is;. Are we missing some of the old guard’s Grand Dames? Would you like to see a few more older wiser characters brought into the show? Dispensing wisdom (like Pat, Peggy, Dot)? I ask because I really enjoyed the recent CS storyline with Audrey, Rita, Ken and Roy.
ABC News
See Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn in the new 'Big Sky' trailer
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn play backcountry outfitters with a dark secret in the official trailer for "Big Sky" season 3. McEntire and Linn, who have been dating since 2020, play Sunny and Buck Barnes, co-owners of glamping company Sunny Day Excursions, which runs hunting trips in a small Montana town -- but there's more than meets the eye and fans just might find the "Fancy" singer in her most sinister role to date.
Comments / 0