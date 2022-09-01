ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ftx#Fed Reserve
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy