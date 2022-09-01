Two Bellevue museums hosting Free Museum Day Sept. 18

BELLEVUE — To celebrate Bellevue’s rich history, two Bellevue museums are opening their doors to the public for free from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Bellevue Historical Society, 108 N. West St., invites guests to visit Main Street — Then & Now.

“Our guests will enjoy remembering the Main Street they grew up with, or may learn some interesting town trivia,” Society President Jeannie Gore said. “We have created an all-new exhibit appealing to all ages. Everyone who attends will be entered in a drawing for a door prize provided by Candy Depot.”

The Mad River & NKP Railroad Museum, 253 Southwest St., has attracted railroad enthusiasts for decades and continues to grow. Bellevue has been a major rail town since its humble beginnings, and visitors to the museum will enjoy exploring vintage life-size trains, a walking tour of historic exhibits, and more.

For more information, visit BellevueHistoricalSociety.com or MadRiverMuseum.org, or leave a message at 567-228-0833 and your call will be returned.

About the museums: The Bellevue Historical Society’s mission is to preserve Bellevue’s history for future generations through the preservation of historic buildings and artifacts pertaining to the city’s growth and development. The Mad River & NKP Railroad Society preserves the past for future generations. Learn the history of the first railroad in Ohio and the railroads which followed, making Bellevue a major railroad hub.