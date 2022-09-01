ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, OH

Two Bellevue museums hosting Free Museum Day Sept. 18

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSpjp_0heTMUTr00

BELLEVUE — To celebrate Bellevue’s rich history, two Bellevue museums are opening their doors to the public for free from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Bellevue Historical Society, 108 N. West St., invites guests to visit Main Street — Then & Now.

“Our guests will enjoy remembering the Main Street they grew up with, or may learn some interesting town trivia,” Society President Jeannie Gore said. “We have created an all-new exhibit appealing to all ages. Everyone who attends will be entered in a drawing for a door prize provided by Candy Depot.”

The Mad River & NKP Railroad Museum, 253 Southwest St., has attracted railroad enthusiasts for decades and continues to grow. Bellevue has been a major rail town since its humble beginnings, and visitors to the museum will enjoy exploring vintage life-size trains, a walking tour of historic exhibits, and more.

For more information, visit BellevueHistoricalSociety.com or MadRiverMuseum.org, or leave a message at 567-228-0833 and your call will be returned.

About the museums: The Bellevue Historical Society’s mission is to preserve Bellevue’s history for future generations through the preservation of historic buildings and artifacts pertaining to the city’s growth and development. The Mad River & NKP Railroad Society preserves the past for future generations. Learn the history of the first railroad in Ohio and the railroads which followed, making Bellevue a major railroad hub.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Area business owners acquire coffee shop and plan renovations

BUCYRUS—Paula and Bob Herbert announced that Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come. Paula Herbert is excited to make the announcement, saying, “Flour & Whisk provides Bucyrus with quality bakery items and...
BUCYRUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
presspublications.com

Calendar: A Labor Day tradition, the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power’s annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show is being held Sept. 2-5 at White Star Park in Gibsonburg. (Photo courtesy of S.C.R.A.P.)

S.C.R.A.P. to present Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5 Step back in time as the Sandusky County Restorers of Antique Power (S.C.R.A.P) hosts the Antique Tractor & Engine Show Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. until dark at White Star Park, 960 Township Road 60, Gibsonburg. The event, held annually on...
GIBSONBURG, OH
Isla Chiu

This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes

The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
WESTLAKE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Railroads#Historic Buildings#Museum#Free Museum Day#Madrivermuseum Org
ashlandsource.com

Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville

BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
BELLVILLE, OH
bvmsports.com

Final Day Begins on Sandusky

Story by Justin Brouillard | Photos by Tanner & Travis Lyons Sandusky, OH – The final day begins at Sandusky Bay presented by Fishermans Central as anglers head out on Lake Erie to compete for the $50,000 check and the NPFL Shield. The Progressive Angler of the Year is shaping up and some moves have been made. Partly cloudy skies…
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
ELYRIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WKYC

Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Man dies after 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and ten others were taken to the hospital after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 south of Lima on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. in Allen County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck being driven...
LIMA, OH
WKYC

Ashland man found dead inside home; another taken to hospital with 'troubling' injuries

ASHLAND, Ohio — State and county officials are investigating after a man was found dead and another badly injured inside an Ashland home late Friday morning. Ashland paramedics and deputies from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office were called to the 1200 block of County Road 1153 in the city just before 11:20 a.m. after a woman went inside the house and found an "older" man inside with "troubling" injuries. That person was rushed to a local hospital, but a short time later, authorities went through the rest of the area and located the body of a 39-year-old male.
ASHLAND, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
153
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy