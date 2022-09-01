ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Francisco Examiner

California fights its NIMBYs

By any objective measure, nothing that happens in Woodside, California, is going to make much difference to a state whose housing crisis is characterized by some of the nation’s highest rents and home prices and has more than 100,000 people living on its streets. The town, a wealthy enclave of the Silicon Valley, is less than 12 square miles and contains about 5,000 of California’s 40 million residents.
San Francisco Examiner

Gov. Newsom quashes bill to provide more funding for Black students

The sponsor of legislation that would have provided $400 million in additional funding to raise the academic achievement of Black students pulled the proposal hours before likely passage Wednesday, after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised objections. Newsom advisers did not say what those objections were, although four years ago, in a...
San Francisco Examiner

Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
San Francisco Examiner

Californians asked to conserve power amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians sweltering in the West’s lengthening heat wave were asked to reduce air conditioning and cut other electricity use again during critical hours Friday and again Saturday to prevent stress on the state’s electrical grid that could lead to rolling blackouts. Saturday will...
