San Francisco Examiner
California fights its NIMBYs
By any objective measure, nothing that happens in Woodside, California, is going to make much difference to a state whose housing crisis is characterized by some of the nation’s highest rents and home prices and has more than 100,000 people living on its streets. The town, a wealthy enclave of the Silicon Valley, is less than 12 square miles and contains about 5,000 of California’s 40 million residents.
Gov. Newsom quashes bill to provide more funding for Black students
The sponsor of legislation that would have provided $400 million in additional funding to raise the academic achievement of Black students pulled the proposal hours before likely passage Wednesday, after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised objections. Newsom advisers did not say what those objections were, although four years ago, in a...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
Californians asked to conserve power amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians sweltering in the West’s lengthening heat wave were asked to reduce air conditioning and cut other electricity use again during critical hours Friday and again Saturday to prevent stress on the state’s electrical grid that could lead to rolling blackouts. Saturday will...
Sweltering California could see temperatures rise over labor day weekend
The heat wave that began this past week in California has fueled fires across the state, caused power outage concerns and prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency. But the worst may be coming this holiday weekend. Highs are expected to hit 100 degrees and beyond across much...
State Supt. Thurmond to restart literacy task force, aims for 'comprehensive' approach
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Wednesday that he would reconvene a Task Force on Early Literacy he appointed a year ago to continue work on addressing early literacy. The task force hasn’t met for seven months. “Stay tuned,” he said during a news conference Wednesday. “We...
