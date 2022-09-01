ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Selma woman killed in Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed in a Dallas County weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Tamica Donaldson, 42, was driving a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 when it struck a tree. According to...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Elmore County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Elmore County, AL
Magnolia State Live

Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 dead in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early Tuesday morning crash has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima, killing the drivers of both vehicles. The driver of the Chevy has since been identified as 19-year-old Waymond D. McWilliams while the driver of the Kia was 31-year-old Quentin T. Rhodes.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#County Jail#Violent Crime
alabamanews.net

Prattville Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

Prattville police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian. Police say a 23-year-old Prattville man died at a hospital after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at around 7:28PM Sunday. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released. Police...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Man arrested in deadly Montgomery shooting Thursday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were shot on Narrow Lane Road Thursday morning. One of them died, and a suspect is charged with murder. Police say the two victims were found in the 4500 block at about 8:40 a.m. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Antoine Hartwell, 42, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
alabamanews.net

Juvenile Hit by Vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a girl was hit by a vehicle on Carter Hill Road. Police say the girl, whose age wasn’t released, was hit in the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road at about 7:46AM today. That’s not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jeff Davis High School, though police did not say whether there was a connection to either school.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday. According to Montgomery police, the shooting took place at 7:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Dillworth Road. At the scene, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken from the scene...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka police seek help with forged prescription

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a forged prescription and hopes the public can identify the suspect. Wetumpka police investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a forged prescription. The offense occurred, Friday, August 26, 2022, at a local pharmacy in Wetumpka, Alabama. “Investigators say the suspect...
WETUMPKA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Montgomery this week has prompted a homicide investigation. Montgomery police say Frederick Mumpfield, 61, of Montgomery, was found critically injured in the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Union Springs murder suspect sought by police

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a recent homicide, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for those tips. Police have identified the suspect as Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew...
UNION SPRINGS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy