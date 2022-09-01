ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Preferred pronouns collide with the First Amendment at SUU

SALT LAKE CITY — Preferred pronouns in schools ended up in the headlines recently. A professor refuses to refer to a student by the student’s preferred pronouns — and rather than face more discipline from the university — he is suing the university. A lawyer examines his lawsuit while a trans-expert explains the importance of pronouns to teens.
Nearly $2M federal grant to support nature center in Cache Valley

LOGAN — Eleven acres were donated to the Stokes Nature Center nineteen years ago. A project they've been hoping for through much of that time could finally get underway in just a few months. In the middle of a small town — that like so many other places, is...
What’s the answer to the U.S. housing crisis? Why national experts have eyes on Utah

What’s the solution to the U.S. housing market crisis? Experts participating in Bipartisan Policy Center webinar explained how the pandemic housing frenzy dynamics are shifting, what today’s “housing recession” really means, why prices are largely expected to stay high, and why we’re in a far different situation than we were after the 2006 housing bubble popped.
Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says

SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Utah Renaissance Faire rules Thanksgiving Point at annual event

Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park was surrounded by hundreds of knights, maidens, pirates and fairies waiting to enter the annual Utah Renaissance Faire on Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27. Members of the Viking Historical Group of Utah set up camp and demonstrated crafts and games. Jason Schaat sat...
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
