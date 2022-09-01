Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Preferred pronouns collide with the First Amendment at SUU
SALT LAKE CITY — Preferred pronouns in schools ended up in the headlines recently. A professor refuses to refer to a student by the student’s preferred pronouns — and rather than face more discipline from the university — he is suing the university. A lawyer examines his lawsuit while a trans-expert explains the importance of pronouns to teens.
Utah professor who refused to use certain pronouns sues SUU leaders over sanctions
A Southern Utah University professor is suing university leaders over imposed sanctions after he refused to use preferred pronouns when referring to a nonbinary student.
ksl.com
Nearly $2M federal grant to support nature center in Cache Valley
LOGAN — Eleven acres were donated to the Stokes Nature Center nineteen years ago. A project they've been hoping for through much of that time could finally get underway in just a few months. In the middle of a small town — that like so many other places, is...
What’s the answer to the U.S. housing crisis? Why national experts have eyes on Utah
What’s the solution to the U.S. housing market crisis? Experts participating in Bipartisan Policy Center webinar explained how the pandemic housing frenzy dynamics are shifting, what today’s “housing recession” really means, why prices are largely expected to stay high, and why we’re in a far different situation than we were after the 2006 housing bubble popped.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is a ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ and is it necessary?
A Women’s Bill of Rights is being promoted by Independent Women’s Voice. Utah Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes is urging states to adopt a Women’s Bill of Rights. Utah banned transgender girls from playing girls school sports.
Mr. Rice Guy: Utah orthodontist, family man turned Internet-famous artist
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Unlike the majority of us who remember the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as an awfully depressing time, one Utahn took the circumstances as an opportunity to cultivate his very own art empire. Tim Bitner, who you may know on various social media platforms as “Mr. Rice Guy,” lives in […]
ksl.com
Local author publishes book exploring ghost stories and lore of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — As Halloween approaches, a new book by a St. George-based author that explores the ghost stories and legends of southern Utah could help you get your spooks on early. Darren Edwards, a high school teacher, came up with the idea for Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah...
Youth group holds 'die-in' at Great Salt Lake
A group of youth activists is hoping to make a change and is pushing for state leaders to address the Great Salt Lake crisis now — sooner rather than later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utahns want 'Free Fare Forever' after two days of free UTA rides
UTA hopes these free fare days will persuade more Utahns to try leaving the car at home for once, and continue to do so, even when the rides have a cost.
ksl.com
Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says
SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
Where is Utah’s Biggest House Located?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Did you see them? Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
Did you see a strange strand of lights in the sky across Utah? Maybe you thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start? Nope, they likely were not a UFO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Sporting News
What channel is Alabama vs. Utah State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 1 college football game
Alabama will kick off its 2022 campaign as the No. 1-ranked team in the country despite falling to Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game last season. The Crimson Tide have debuted at No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 four times in the last six...
lehifreepress.com
Utah Renaissance Faire rules Thanksgiving Point at annual event
Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park was surrounded by hundreds of knights, maidens, pirates and fairies waiting to enter the annual Utah Renaissance Faire on Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27. Members of the Viking Historical Group of Utah set up camp and demonstrated crafts and games. Jason Schaat sat...
ksl.com
15-year-old Utah musician gifted Steinway grand piano by couple
FARMINGTON — Grand pianos don't fall from the sky — except in cartoons. And they do at one Utah nonprofit that brings the gift of music around the community, according to its director. The Mundi Project receives an average of 40 to 50 donations of quality pianos each...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 2, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
ksl.com
Doubt over the accuracy of court-ordered drug tests could have widespread implications for Utahns
PROVO — A Utah County couple says almost no one has believed them as they've tried to sound the alarm on what they believe to be false positive results from court-ordered drug tests. "I wouldn't believe it unless it was me living it, to be honest with you," said...
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
Comments / 3