Supply chain issues continue to impact just about every industry, and unfortunately, Ford production is still massively limited by shortages of microchips and other critical goods . At best, these supplier constraints prevent vehicles from being delivered with certain features, and at worst, they prevent the vehicle from being built at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, many frustrated buyers of a new Blue Oval product are currently wondering why their vehicles haven’t been delivered yet. Unfortunately, a recent report by Wired has revealed yet another setback that could affect the supply of new Ford vehicles, as railway issues have likely a trouble point for automakers and for business that rely on the U.S. freight rail industry to transport their goods.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO