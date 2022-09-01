Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Steering Wheel Features Sensico Material
With most of its early teething issues resolved, the next-generation Ford Ranger launch is well underway across the globe, with order banks for select trims recently opening up in Europe and the Ranger Raptor headed to Australia this month, while the mid-size pickup has also launched in six Asian counties – a small sampling of the model’s 40 export markets. Now, however, we’re learning about yet another interesting feature present in the next-generation Ford Ranger – Limited trims are using Sensico material in place of traditional leather for the steering wheel.
fordauthority.com
Ford Exec Says Automaker Will Exit Other Vehicle Segments If Needed
Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
fordauthority.com
Next Generation Ford Ranger Teething Issues Mostly Resolved
Production and deliveries of the next generation Ford Ranger are well underway, with the new mid-size pickup already reaching the shores of multiple countries around the globe as it will eventually be exported to 40 of them. That list includes Australia, where the next generation Ford Ranger has faced some teething issues – namely, a small number of V6-equipped pickups were vibrating at speeds between 40-80 kilometers-per-hour. Ford Australia reached out to affected customers to rectify this issue, and now, it has apparently been mostly resolved, according to Drive.
fordauthority.com
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles May Get Put To Use By Outside Apps
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a system that may wind up allowing Blue Oval vehicles to be used by outside apps, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on May 17th, 2022, published on September 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0277597. The Ford Authority Take.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Ford Chennai Assembly Plant Severance Package Details Revealed
Last September, Ford announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India, which also spelled the end of Ford EcoSport production at the Chennai Assembly plant. However, Ford’s decision to shutter its Indian plants didn’t go over well with its workers, who promptly went on strike demanding better compensation and job protection guarantees from the government. That protest continued for several weeks before some of those workers eventually returned to the job site and the strike ended in early July. Ford’s other Indian facility – the Sanand Assembly plant – has since been sold to Tata Motors, and now, the automaker has announced the finalized severance package for Chennai Assembly plant workers, according to the Hindu Business Line.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
U.S. opens probe into 1.7 million Ford vehicles over brake hose recall
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co (F.N) recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate.
The Most Popular Ford Models in America
Ford’s sales fell 6.8% to 1.9 million cars last year, third place among all automakers, as Toyota unseated General Motors for first place, ending a 90-year run for GM. (Unfortunately for Ford, it topped the list of the car brands with the worst recalls this year.) The news wasn’t all bad for Ford. The automaker […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Lincoln EVs Will Be Better Than Cadillac Lyriq
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification shift, one that includes a $50 billion dollar investment as it aims to produce two million EVs annually by 2026. The automaker’s luxury arm, Lincoln, is no exception to this transformation either, as that brand is set to welcome four new all-electric vehicles by 2026 as well, including the forthcoming Lincoln Aviator EV. But Lincoln EVs won’t be without competition, particularly as the Cadillac Lyriq prepares to launch in the coming months. However, Ford CEO said that the forthcoming Lincoln EVs will look a bit different than the Lyriq in a recent interview with Newsweek.
Ford recalls 198,000 U.S. SUVs due to risk of fire
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the United States to replace the blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday.
fordauthority.com
Refreshed Ford Explorer For China Adopts Full Width LED Light Bar
In recent years, more and more vehicles are being fitted with LED light bars that extend the full length of the front and/or rear ends of those vehicles. This trend has trickled down to a number of Blue Oval models as well, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and the forthcoming, refreshed 2023 Ford Escape as well. That group continues to grow, however, as the refreshed Ford Explorer built specifically for the Chinese market will also bear a full-width LED light bar up front.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Angulated Parking System For Urban Areas
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an angulated parking system for urban areas, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 1st, 2016, published on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11427447. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of parking-related patents in...
fordauthority.com
Wild 1987 Ford E-350 ‘Boaterhome’ Breaks Record At Auction: Video
Older vehicles are often referred to as “land yachts” due to their large bodies and less-than-precise steering, but it turns out there’s at least one example of a true land yacht out there on the road. Meet the so-called “Boaterhome,” a unique, if not downright strange, 1987 Ford E-350 with a detachable boat integrated into its modified rear end. This vehicle recently crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2022, fetching a record-breaking $77,000.
fordauthority.com
New Ford Vehicle Supply May Be Impacted By U.S. Freight Rail Crisis
Supply chain issues continue to impact just about every industry, and unfortunately, Ford production is still massively limited by shortages of microchips and other critical goods . At best, these supplier constraints prevent vehicles from being delivered with certain features, and at worst, they prevent the vehicle from being built at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, many frustrated buyers of a new Blue Oval product are currently wondering why their vehicles haven’t been delivered yet. Unfortunately, a recent report by Wired has revealed yet another setback that could affect the supply of new Ford vehicles, as railway issues have likely a trouble point for automakers and for business that rely on the U.S. freight rail industry to transport their goods.
Ford Traded the One-Millionth Mustang to Get the First One Back
After two years of attempts, Ford finally got Stanley Tucker to return the first Mustang ever built in exchange for the one-millionth. The post Ford Traded the One-Millionth Mustang to Get the First One Back appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Stock Down Two Percent During Week Of August 29th – September 2nd, 2022
The value of Ford stock decreased during the August 29th, 2022 – September 2nd, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $15.16, which represented a roughly two percent dip, or $0.25 per share drop in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $15.41. Movement & Ranges.
fordauthority.com
Top Three Ford F-150 Lightning Conquest Vehicles Revealed
Shortly after the Ford F-150 Lighting opened up for reservations, The Blue Oval raked in well over 200,000 of them, demand that far exceeded the automaker’s expectations. Perhaps more interesting was the fact that three-quarters of the reservations Ford took for the F-150 Lightning came from shoppers who didn’t own a FoMoCo product at the time, a staggering sum that proved the EV pickup has broad appeal. However, The Blue Oval didn’t reveal which vehicles the Ford F-150 Lightning was conquesting the most, but now that information has been included in the automaker’s just-released August sales report.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Aviator Electric Expected To Debut In 2025, Might Get New Name
As Ford Authority reported in June, the 2023 Lincoln Aviator is receiving a few minor updates ahead of a potential refresh in 2024, though there are far bigger changes on the horizon. That includes the launch of a Lincoln Aviator Electric model, which was previously expected to launch in 2023 but was recently pushed back to late 2024 after FoMoCo decided to build it and the Ford Explorer EV at its Oakville Assembly plant in Canada rather than at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico. Now, Automotive News is reporting that the future Lincoln Aviator Electric is expected to debut in 2025, and that it might get a new name, too.
pv-magazine-usa.com
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications
US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications. The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Cargo Capacity Compared To Rivian R1T: Video
The Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning are shaping up to be key rivals in the EV pickup segment, and even Ford CEO Jim Farley has acknowledged that the upstart automaker is “a major threat” to The Blue Oval. The R1T was the first electric pickup to market, and has since received near-universal positive reviews, praised for its versatility and excellent performance. In fact, the R1T beat the Ford Maverick for the title of 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year. A recent comparison test, however, put a Ford product back on top, with the F-150 Lightning outperforming the R1T by a nose. Now, the two pickups have been placed head-to-head once again, this time for a more mundane but just as important topic: cargo capacity.
Comments / 0