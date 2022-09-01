ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers bring WR C.J. Saunders back to practice squad

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAqKL_0heSxvN200

As reported by Darin Gantt on Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers will be adding receiver C.J. Saunders to their practice squad. He is now the 16th (and final) known member of the team’s initial group.

One of the best stories from this year’s training camp, the 25-year-old wideout turned heads seemingly on the daily. He was impressing coaches, teammates and onlookers alike with his work down in Spartanburg, S.C.—where he made an earnest run at a 53-man roster spot.

Unfortunately, the run would be delayed—as Saunders sustained a quad strain in early August that was set to sideline him for at least a month. Luckily, though, that wasn’t the end of that story.

Saunders returned to the field much earlier than expected. He surprisingly suited up for the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills last Friday, even returning a punt for 23 yards.

And all of that, the early impressions and the comeback, has given Saunders a well-deserved lifeline.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tabbed as 'heavy favorite' for CPOY

A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule

The Denver Broncos are set to have seven nationally-televised games and five prime-time games during the 2022 NFL season. Here’s a look at the team’s complete schedule. Week Date TV Opponent Time (MT) 1 Sept. 12 ESPN/ABC (MNF) @ Seahawks 6:15 p.m. Tickets. 2 Sept. 18 CBS vs....
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad#Practice Squad#American Football#Wr#The Carolina Panthers#Qb#The Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears OL Lucas Patrick, WRs Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. return to practice

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, where there were some injury concerns about three projected starters. But there’s good news for the Bears. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, center Lucas Patrick and wide receivers Byron Pringle and rookie Velus Jones Jr. all participated in Monday’s short practice.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs working out former Cardinals S James Wiggins

The Kansas City Chiefs are working out a player released by the Arizona Cardinals during 53-man roster cuts. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are working out former Cardinals safety James Wiggins. A former seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Cincinnati in 2021, Wiggins spent a chunk of last season on the practice squad in Arizona. He was promoted to the 53-man roster in mid-October, appearing in three games and recording no statistics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins CB laughs at Patriots' Week 1 game preparation

If the New England Patriots needed bulletin board material, they might have found it from Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen. It was announced last week that the Patriots were moving up their travel schedule to try and give themselves some extra time to become acclimated to the suffocating heat and humidity ahead of their Week 1 matchup.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles and Anthony Harris agree to part way

Anthony Harris is looking to be on a 53-man roster, and the scout team reunion wasn’t working with Philadelphia trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have terminated Harris’ practice squad contract, releasing the veteran safety. A leader in the secondary, Harris finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, two for loss, three passes defended, and an interception.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith says rookie CB Derek Stingley is 'ready to go'

The Houston Texans took a risk drafting Derek Stingley with the No. 3 overall pick, but it appears they will reap the rewards Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Lovie Smith met with reporters after practice Monday and declared the former LSU cornerback, who played just three games in 2021 due to a Lisfranc injury, will be available against the Colts at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy