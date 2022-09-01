Panthers bring WR C.J. Saunders back to practice squad

As reported by Darin Gantt on Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers will be adding receiver C.J. Saunders to their practice squad. He is now the 16th (and final) known member of the team’s initial group.

One of the best stories from this year’s training camp, the 25-year-old wideout turned heads seemingly on the daily. He was impressing coaches, teammates and onlookers alike with his work down in Spartanburg, S.C.—where he made an earnest run at a 53-man roster spot.

Unfortunately, the run would be delayed—as Saunders sustained a quad strain in early August that was set to sideline him for at least a month. Luckily, though, that wasn’t the end of that story.

Saunders returned to the field much earlier than expected. He surprisingly suited up for the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills last Friday, even returning a punt for 23 yards.

And all of that, the early impressions and the comeback, has given Saunders a well-deserved lifeline.