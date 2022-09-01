ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Libby Potthast Can Sing! Here’s Everything We Know About Her Career Aspirations

By Katherine Schaffstall
 4 days ago
Secret talent! While 90 Day Fiancé fans know Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) best for her appearances on the reality show and its spinoffs, viewers have learned that she has a passion for singing. Here’s everything we know about Libby’s new career aspirations.

Can Libby Potthast Sing?

Libby surprised fans with her singing voice when a clip resurfaced of her singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” while rocking her daughter, Eleanor, in May 2019.

“I’ve always loved to sing. But now, I love it that much more! Do any of you mommas or daddys sing to your little ones?” she wrote alongside the video.

TLC fans rushed to the comments section to note their surprise over her singing voice. “Wow she sings so beautiful,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “Omg your voice is absolutely stunning. You definitely need to show your vocal cords off girl.”

Years later, the clip was shared by fan Instagram account Kiki and Kibbitz in August 2022. However, the recent post was met with more backlash than praise. “Singing lullabies doesn’t make anyone a ‘singer’ just sayin,” one person commented. Another critic wrote, “Don’t quit your day job.”

Does Libby Potthast Want to Become a Singer?

During season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Libby revealed her plans to quit her family’s business in order to pursue a singing career.

“I’ve never really envisioned working for my dad my whole life and so recently I’ve been kind of toying with the idea of what I love and that’s singing,” she said during a confessional in the season premiere. “That’s something that I want to get more into.”

While her father, Chuck Potthast, expressed concern over the decision and admitted he’s “never heard Libby sing a single note,” her husband, Andrei Castravet, has been supportive and offered to build her a studio in the new home they purchased in November.

How Do Libby Potthast and Andrei Castravet Make Money?

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have watched Libby and Andrei fight over money since they made their first appearance on the show during season 5.

While Andrei not having a job was a previous source of conflict for the pair, that all changed when In Touch exclusively revealed that the couple launched their second business together in April 2021.

They are the owners of Castravet, INC, which they launched in January 2020. According to paperwork obtained by In Touch, Andrei is listed as the president of the company and Libby is listed as the vice president.

The reality stars previously launched their first company, Castravet Properties, LLC, in June 2019. Both companies are active as of August 2022.

In addition to owning the companies, Andrei revealed during the season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that he got his real estate license. His Florida real estate license was granted in June 2020 and is valid until March 2024, according to licensee documentation obtained by In Touch from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“I’m planning to open my own business and to [flip] houses,” the Moldova native said in April 2021. “I think I’m going to do great [with] selling a house because I know how to convince people and you know, everybody should buy from me. That’s for sure. Buy from me, cause I’m the best.”

