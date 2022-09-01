Read full article on original website
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States
This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
Texas woman faces 6 years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth
A Texas woman who admitted to conspiring with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for money has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
fox26houston.com
Anti-Texas billboard in California sparks comments- What's Your Point?
HOUTON - "Disrespectful"....at the very least. "Outright despicable" is more on target, in my opinion. These billboards in San Francisco urging Californians not to move to Texas - with the message "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde." Other than shamelessly attempting to exploit the murder of 19 children and two...
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
Arrested Texas women were aiding terrorist ring, sheriff says
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
Fallen sign injures 2 people at Central Texas State Fair during severe weather
One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo.
Comfortable mornings with mainly dry weather this week
While a slim chance of an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm continues through Wednesday, many areas will not see rainfall all week as mornings get a touch cooler and more comfortable. -- David Yeomans
kgns.tv
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
Donors have Funded Abbott and O'Rourke with Over $200 Million For This Year's Election for Governor
Governor Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. Political office campaigns are not cheap these days. You can see that in this year's race for Governor of Texas as Republican Greg Abbott is seeking his third re-election for his seat in Austin and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Both candidates have raised more money than any other candidate in Texas history.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
KVUE
Boat owners asked to help stop spread of zebra mussels in Central Texas
In Texas, there are 30 lakes that are fully infested with zebra mussels. Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County is one of them.
Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
