Laredo, TX

KBAT 99.9

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
Tom Handy

O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States

This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
fox26houston.com

Anti-Texas billboard in California sparks comments- What's Your Point?

HOUTON - "Disrespectful"....at the very least. "Outright despicable" is more on target, in my opinion. These billboards in San Francisco urging Californians not to move to Texas - with the message "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde." Other than shamelessly attempting to exploit the murder of 19 children and two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
LAREDO, TX
Tom Handy

Donors have Funded Abbott and O'Rourke with Over $200 Million For This Year's Election for Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. Political office campaigns are not cheap these days. You can see that in this year's race for Governor of Texas as Republican Greg Abbott is seeking his third re-election for his seat in Austin and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Both candidates have raised more money than any other candidate in Texas history.
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
