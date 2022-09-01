ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Commentary: A reporter finds himself back in Minnesota

When I was 21-years-old, fresh out of college, I moved from Rhode Island to St. James, a rural community 45 minutes southwest of Mankato, to work as a reporter. After a three-year stint back home, I am back in Minnesota working as a reporter with the Savage Pacer. I wanted...
Rochester, MN
Minnesota State
Wisconsin State
Rochester, MN
Duluth, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Updated COVID booster shots to become available in Minnesota starting next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

My Time At The Minnesota State Fair On A Tight Budget

I haven’t been to the Minnesota State Fair since before I went to college. That means two things now; I haven’t been there without my lovely dad to pay, and I am a broke graduate. So this year was not only my first time going as someone who is on a tight budget, but I also went for the first time without my dad or brother. So here is my little review and journey of my short 3 hours at the fair!
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
CHISHOLM, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
kelo.com

Governor Walz announced investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?

A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
MINNESOTA STATE
