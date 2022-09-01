Read full article on original website
More details have been released by police regarding the incident that sparked panic and forced the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. No arrests have been made after one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for "harsh consequences" when the shooter is apprehended.
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible.
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Tim Walz announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far recruited and trained over 1300 Minnesotans. According to employment data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, nursing assistants are the sixth highest-demand job in the state.
