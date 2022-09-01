Read full article on original website
deadlinedetroit.com
Tudor Dixon is 'the opposite of progress for women,' this Ann Arbor voter writes
Though she's an ardent feminist, online publisher Amanda Uhle of Ann Arbor draws no joy from the fact that "for the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women," she writes at The Washington Post. Rather than a sign of progress, she sees Tudor...
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
HometownLife.com
Where did the workers go? Experts know, but say hiring woes only likely to worsen
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and many companies were forced to shut down, Coleman Clark lost his job at a Howell stamping company. For the 20-year-old Brighton resident, the life-altering event turned out to be a good thing. Clark now works as his own boss, making enough money...
Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
wemu.org
University of Michigan nurses overwhelmingly vote to authorize call for a strike
The nurses at the University of Michigan have voted to authorize their union’s bargaining team to call for a strike. Out of the more 4,000 members of the Michigan Nurses Association - University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council, 96 percent of them voted in favor of authorizing a call for a strike.
wlen.com
What Has Adrian’s Representative in Lansing Been Doing Regarding Riverview Terrace Apts. Situation?
Adrian, MI – Aside from questions about inspections at the Riverview Terrace Apartment building in Adrian, community members have been asking about what the City’s representatives in Lansing have done to address the issue. On a recent 7:40am break, State Representative Bronna Kahle talked to WLEN News about...
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
hillsdalecollegian.com
I starved to death in the noon lunch line
I do not believe it is possible to overstate the amount of time I have spent in the noon lunch line. Just yesterday, I was in line long enough to watch an entire Hillsdale romance run its course. The pair met by the library and were engaged by the time they got downstairs. I hear he proposed with an onion ring.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Vintage Ohio trains visit Hillsdale
Two steam-powered passenger trains arrived in Hillsdale for the first time in more than 70 years as part of the Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion last weekend. The Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, the Little River Railroad, and the city of Hillsdale partnered on Aug. 27 and 28 to welcome passengers to downtown Hillsdale.
Michigan Wolverines football schedule 2022: TV channel info, dates, game time and more
What time does Michigan football play? We have the U-M Wolverines' 2022 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores. Here is the Wolverines' full schedule: ...
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Michigan measure to expand voting access blocked from ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board decided Wednesday that a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand voting access didn't qualify for the November ballot, leading the measure's supporters to vow to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.The proposed amendment to the state constitution would, among other changes, require nine days of in-person early voting and require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications. It also would allow voters to verify their identity with a photo ID or a signed statement and allow voters to join a permanent list to...
wlen.com
Yes, Trash Collection will be Delayed Due to Labor Day Weekend
Lenawee County, MI – The two largest Cities in Lenawee County will have their trash collection delayed by one day because of the Labor Day Holiday. In Adrian, trash collection will NOT take place Tuesday, September 6th…but instead be collected on Wednesday, September 7th. Out in Tecumseh, collection...
hillsdalecollegian.com
‘I’ll miss the relationships’: Community Bible Church ends its time in Hillsdale
After more than ten years of providing a home away from home for students, Community Bible Church closed its doors in the spring. In its lifetime, the church saw many students come and go. Former co-pastor and professor of mathematics David Murphy saw his children grow up at Community Bible.
13abc.com
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI
DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A mother and her two young children are safe after they escaped an intense fire that burned through their motor home, destroying it within minutes. Video and pictures captured by Dundee Police Lieutenant Randy Sehl show the fire as it’s happening and the aftermath. The fire was reported to officers just before 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2022. It was in the back parking lot of the Citgo gas station off U.S. 23 in Dundee.
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
