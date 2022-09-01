ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

awesomemitten.com

8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
WLNS

Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

I starved to death in the noon lunch line

I do not believe it is possible to overstate the amount of time I have spent in the noon lunch line. Just yesterday, I was in line long enough to watch an entire Hillsdale romance run its course. The pair met by the library and were engaged by the time they got downstairs. I hear he proposed with an onion ring.
HILLSDALE, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Vintage Ohio trains visit Hillsdale

Two steam-powered passenger trains arrived in Hillsdale for the first time in more than 70 years as part of the Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion last weekend. The Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, the Little River Railroad, and the city of Hillsdale partnered on Aug. 27 and 28 to welcome passengers to downtown Hillsdale.
HILLSDALE, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan measure to expand voting access blocked from ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board decided Wednesday that a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand voting access didn't qualify for the November ballot, leading the measure's supporters to vow to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.The proposed amendment to the state constitution would, among other changes, require nine days of in-person early voting and require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications. It also would allow voters to verify their identity with a photo ID or a signed statement and allow voters to join a permanent list to...
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Yes, Trash Collection will be Delayed Due to Labor Day Weekend

Lenawee County, MI – The two largest Cities in Lenawee County will have their trash collection delayed by one day because of the Labor Day Holiday. In Adrian, trash collection will NOT take place Tuesday, September 6th…but instead be collected on Wednesday, September 7th. Out in Tecumseh, collection...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - A mother and her two young children are safe after they escaped an intense fire that burned through their motor home, destroying it within minutes. Video and pictures captured by Dundee Police Lieutenant Randy Sehl show the fire as it’s happening and the aftermath. The fire was reported to officers just before 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 30, 2022. It was in the back parking lot of the Citgo gas station off U.S. 23 in Dundee.
DUNDEE, MI
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
TOLEDO, OH

