Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Durant rodeo event benefits ailing bull rider
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Durant rodeo community came together on Sunday to lend a hand to one of their own. Former bull rider Travis Mauldin was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. A benefit rodeo was organized to raise money for his family. "He's probably got good insurance, but...
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
KXII.com
Travel trailer burns down in “suspicious” fire, Wilson Fire Dept. says
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A travel trailer burned down Friday morning in Carter County. Wilson fire chief Justin Nipp said his department is still investigating what sparked the blaze. A News 12 reporter observed what appeared to be a total loss at the scene near Dillard Road and Hewitt Street.
KXII.com
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash
PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Mercy Ardmore needs more volunteers
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore recently announced they need more volunteers. Rick Baggett has been volunteering at the hospital since he retired five years ago. “I see a lot of people,” Baggett said. “It’s like a compassionate ministry.”. Baggett sells popcorn in the hospital for a...
bryancountypatriot.com
Help Wanted: Maintenance Worker – Bryan, Carter and Love Counties
Help Wanted: Maintenance Worker for three counties – Bryan, Carter and Love. Responsible for the overall cleaning, sanitizing, maintenance and upkeep of all Big Five buildings and adjacent grounds, including playgrounds, and related equipment, with a goal of assuring conditions exist for optimal operations and compliance with state and local codes and safety and sanitary rules and regulations.
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
KXII.com
Gainesville man accused of murdering father
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly murdered his father. When police were called out to a parking lot on South Weaver Street, they arrived to find 44-year-old Mark Gaffney laying on the ground- still alive but not moving, according to a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Murder suspect dies in Choctaw Co. Jail
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man arrested in a Boswell murder earlier this year was found dead in his cell at the Choctaw County Jail, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday. According to the OSBI, Charles Gilliland, 64, was assaulted by two inmates Aug. 18 and hospitalized before...
Comments / 0