Cape Gazette
Lewes hosts Base Ball at the Beach Festival
The Lewes Base Ball Club hosted its second annual Base Ball at the Beach Festival Aug. 28 hosting teams from Elkton and Rising Sun, both in Maryland. The team, which was formed in 2012 by Mike DiPaolo, plays other teams in the Mid-Atlantic Vintage Base Ball League. Teams play by 1864 rules, with some notable differences from today’s game. Fielders do not wear gloves, and a ball can be caught on one bounce for an out. Pitchers throw underhand, batters are called strikers, strikes are called when a striker does not attempt to swing the bat after a warning from the umpire, and foul balls can be caught on the bounce for an out.
towsontigers.com
Cross Country Finishes Third At Delaware Opener 5K
NEWARK, Del. – The Towson University women's cross country team opened the 2022 season with a third place finish at the Delaware Opener 5K. The team finished with a total of 73 points and an average time of 20:35. "It was a tough course for our season opener," Towson...
Delaware coach drops funny F-bomb in postgame interview
New Delaware head coach Ryan Carty won his head coaching debut on Saturday, and he was pretty pumped about it. So pumped, in fact, that his postgame interview featured a word that you’re not supposed to say on television. Carty dropped an F-bomb in his postgame interview with CBS...
NBC Philadelphia
Wild Ending to Florida State Vs. LSU Game Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy
Wild ending to Florida State vs. LSU game sends Twitter into a frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. College football isn't always the best product, but it can deliver some insane games. Sunday night's Florida State vs. LSU contest certainly qualified as "insane," with the Seminoles winning 24-23 thanks...
Yardbarker
Watch: Delaware coach is 'proud to be a Blue Hen' after upsetting Navy
One of the more stunning Week 1 upsets in college football came with the Delaware Blue Hens knocking off Navy with a 14-7 win in Annapolis. Delaware entered the game coming off a 5-6 2021 campaign, with a first-year head coach in Ryan Carty, and as a two touchdown underdog on the road.
DMA Howard football game suspended in third quarter
The end of the football game between Delaware Military Academy and Howard High School is uncertain after the teams’ season opener at Abessinio Stadium was suspended Friday, Sept. 2, after a disturbance in the stands. Howard led, 8-0, when the action stopped. With 7:33 remaining in the third quarter and the Wildcats about to start a drive in their own ... Read More
Rumble on the Raritan: No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep runs into St. Joseph Prep (PA) buzzsaw
All the Marauders could do was laugh on the sideline. NJ.com’s No. 3 team was humbled by Philadelphia power St. Joseph Prep (PA) in a 55-20 final in Saturday’s edition of the Rumble on the Raritan series at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers. These two clashed...
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
wjbr.com
Kennett Square Mushroom Festival September 10 and 11th
The fall is event season! Time for the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival!. I love mushrooms! I love them in my salads and on my pizza! How about that for life balance!. I like them stuffed and over my steak…and on my cheesesteaks!. Fried, grilled, sautéed or baked, it does...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Cape May 2022
Cape May has been a beloved oceanfront vacation destination for generations, and when you get there you’ll see why. The rolling Atlantic breakers, raucous seabirds, seaside promenades with touristy things like saltwater taffy, and historic Victorian architecture all give this town an unshakable hold on your affections. You could...
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
firststateupdate.com
Wrong Way Rider Killed In Head-On Collison Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a moped in the Milton area on Sunday evening according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a moped traveling westbound on Lockerman Road was approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway. A Mazda operated by a 17-year-old male of Lincoln, DE., was traveling northbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, reportedly behind an unknown vehicle, and was approaching the intersection of Lockerman Road. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Coastal Highway said Sturgis. At this time, the unknown vehicle swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the moped. The Mazda could not swerve to the right in time, resulting in a head-on collision with the moped.
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: Two Wilmington Democrats seek 1st State House District seat
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” with races in the upcoming September primary as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In the 1st State House District, two Wilmington Democrats with similar resumes face off for the party’s nomination in the September 13th primary.
phl17.com
Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Classic OC Bakery Rated One of Best Donut Shops in South Jersey
Did you know the best town for donuts in New Jersey is ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’…Ocean City? One of the town’s signature spots is Ward’s. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving homemade donuts for over 80 years. Their display cases are full of yummy pastries plus rows upon rows of donuts behind the counter.
New Delaware monument honors Gold Star Families
"This is a place for them to come," said Judy C. Campbell of the newly-finished Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Veterans Memorial Park.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
A Delco Icon Continues to Make Best Burger Lists in the Region
It’s always burger season and three food and restaurant columnists from The Philadelphia Inquirer have come up with the 17 best places to get burgers in the region. One Delaware County spot continues to make their list. Regional knowledge and local experts were used to draw up the list,...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
