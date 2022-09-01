ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Lewes hosts Base Ball at the Beach Festival

The Lewes Base Ball Club hosted its second annual Base Ball at the Beach Festival Aug. 28 hosting teams from Elkton and Rising Sun, both in Maryland. The team, which was formed in 2012 by Mike DiPaolo, plays other teams in the Mid-Atlantic Vintage Base Ball League. Teams play by 1864 rules, with some notable differences from today’s game. Fielders do not wear gloves, and a ball can be caught on one bounce for an out. Pitchers throw underhand, batters are called strikers, strikes are called when a striker does not attempt to swing the bat after a warning from the umpire, and foul balls can be caught on the bounce for an out.
LEWES, DE
towsontigers.com

Cross Country Finishes Third At Delaware Opener 5K

NEWARK, Del. – The Towson University women's cross country team opened the 2022 season with a third place finish at the Delaware Opener 5K. The team finished with a total of 73 points and an average time of 20:35. "It was a tough course for our season opener," Towson...
TOWSON, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Wild Ending to Florida State Vs. LSU Game Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy

Wild ending to Florida State vs. LSU game sends Twitter into a frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. College football isn't always the best product, but it can deliver some insane games. Sunday night's Florida State vs. LSU contest certainly qualified as "insane," with the Seminoles winning 24-23 thanks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
City
New Castle, DE
Local
Delaware Sports
New Castle, DE
Sports
Delaware LIVE News

DMA Howard football game suspended in third quarter

The end of the football game between Delaware Military Academy and Howard High School is uncertain after the teams’ season opener at Abessinio Stadium was suspended Friday, Sept. 2, after a disturbance in the stands. Howard led, 8-0, when the action stopped. With 7:33 remaining in the third quarter and the Wildcats about to start a drive in their own ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
wjbr.com

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival September 10 and 11th

The fall is event season! Time for the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival!. I love mushrooms! I love them in my salads and on my pizza! How about that for life balance!. I like them stuffed and over my steak…and on my cheesesteaks!. Fried, grilled, sautéed or baked, it does...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Cape May 2022

Cape May has been a beloved oceanfront vacation destination for generations, and when you get there you’ll see why. The rolling Atlantic breakers, raucous seabirds, seaside promenades with touristy things like saltwater taffy, and historic Victorian architecture all give this town an unshakable hold on your affections. You could...
CAPE MAY, NJ
VISTA.Today

Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Fedex Cup
firststateupdate.com

Wrong Way Rider Killed In Head-On Collison Sunday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a moped in the Milton area on Sunday evening according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a moped traveling westbound on Lockerman Road was approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway. A Mazda operated by a 17-year-old male of Lincoln, DE., was traveling northbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, reportedly behind an unknown vehicle, and was approaching the intersection of Lockerman Road. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Coastal Highway said Sturgis. At this time, the unknown vehicle swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the moped. The Mazda could not swerve to the right in time, resulting in a head-on collision with the moped.
MILTON, DE
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy