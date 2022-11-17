The 5 best table saws for DIYers and experts, no matter your project

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

A reliable table saw is the staple of any well-rounded woodworking shop, whether you're an at-home DIY-er or a professional craftsperson with a productive business. They're not only incredibly efficient but accurate as well, allowing you to rip and crosscut boards and sheets to your precise measurements in just a few seconds.

Table saws typically use a circular saw blade that rises from the bottom of the table, which remains stationary while you run your wood piece through it. This exposed blade makes these machines extremely dangerous, so you'll want to look for safety features when purchasing one. My FAQ section at the end of this guide should help answer any additional table-saw questions or concerns.

I've worked as both a residential and commercial carpenter. The selections in this guide are based on my experience using a range of table saws. For more information on the criteria I used to select these models, visit the methodology section below.

The best table saws of 2022:

Best table saw overall: DeWalt 10-Inch 15-Amp DWE7491RS Table Saw, $649 from Amazon

The DeWalt 15-Amp DWE7491RS combines portability and power in a rugged, easy-to-use package, and its extendable fence can fit large boards and sheets.

Best heavy-duty table saw: SawStop Industrial Cabinet Saw, $4,715 from Woodcraft

The large size and impressive SawStop Industrial Cabinet Saw safety feature make this saw an ideal option for busy woodworkers, and the rugged construction ensures that it can withstand heavy use.

Best portable table saw: DeWalt DWE7485 Compact Jobsite Table Saw, $299 from The Home Depot

Despite its small size and benchtop design, the DeWalt DWE7485 still has many bells and whistles found on larger saws and, at 53 pounds, is light enough to transport.

Best budget table saw: Worx WX572L BladeRunner Portable Table Saw, $127.55 from Amazon

If you don't have the budget for higher-end options, the Worx WX572L BladeRunner could be a suitable substitute. It has a wide blade selection and small frame for easy transport.

Best hybrid table saw: Shop Fox W1837 Open-Stand Hybrid Table Saw, $1,625 from Toolnut

If you're looking for a freestanding cabinet-style table saw but still want some maneuverability, the Shop Fox W1837, and its rolling castors could be exactly what you're looking for.



Best table saw overall

Dimensions: 31 x 24.5 x 31 inches; 90 pounds

Dimensions: 31 x 24.5 x 31 inches; 90 pounds

31 x 24.5 x 31 inches; 90 pounds Rip capacity (left): 22 inches

22 inches Rip capacity (right): 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Blade diameter: 10 inches

10 inches Warranty: 3 years

Pros: Includes push stick, integrated dust collection system

Cons: Relatively expensive, somewhat bulky

I'm a huge fan of this little saw and used it frequently during my time as a residential and commercial carpenter. It was a staple in our woodshop. It also came with us to job sites, thanks to its compact size and portable design. Yahoodian recommends this model, too, citing this convenient portability.

The onboard storage capability makes the DeWalt 15-Amp DWE7491RS even more convenient. I love little features like these. The power cord storage system keeps the cord wrangled when you're storing it. Keeping your safety items close at hand — like push blocks and sticks — is especially important. It's a good reminder to use them, and it means you won't lose them as easily.

A collapsible frame also allows you to store the DWE7491RS out of the way when it's not in use, and the wheeled base lets you roll it dolly-style around the shop wherever you like it.

I found its weight to be a nice balance. It's light enough to transport relatively easily but heavy enough to provide the sturdy work surface you need when ripping boards. This weight comes in handy when dealing with oversized boards that wouldn't have enough stability with a smaller or less sturdy saw platform.

Even though the DeWalt DWE7491RS is relatively compact, its fence can be adjusted to accommodate 32.5-inches to the right of the blade. A rack and pinion system makes manipulating the fence simple and easy and allows you to lock it securely in place at your preferred measurement. You can even flip the fence to the opposite side, depending on what's best for your current setup.

DeWalt's warranty is another reason why this table saw is a great choice and will come in handy if anything goes wrong in the first three years.

Best heavy-duty table saw

Dimensions: 69.25 x 36.5 x 34 inches; 645 pounds

Dimensions: 69.25 x 36.5 x 34 inches; 645 pounds

69.25 x 36.5 x 34 inches; 645 pounds Rip capacity (left): 12.5 inches

12.5 inches Rip capacity (right): 36.5 inches

36.5 inches Blade diameter: 10 inches

10 inches Warranty: 2 years

Pros: Blade stops in contact with skin, comprehensive dust collection

Cons: Very expensive, may be too bulky for a smaller garage or shop

I'm a big fan of how dust collection is prioritized in the design of the SawStop Industrial Cabinet Saw. It's especially important for a larger saw like this that will likely be handling a large quantity of lumber. It advertises 99% dust collection, utilizing shrouding both above and below the table systems, ensuring you'll have as little cleanup as possible.

The most important part of this saw is its SawStop safety feature. It stops the blade immediately — within five milliseconds — if it comes in contact with skin, then drops the blade below the table. This won't totally prevent any injuries, but it will reduce the risk of a catastrophic injury. Yahoodian also stressed the value of this capability.

The cast-iron table makes this saw rugged enough to stand up to frequent use in a busy workshop. Designed with maximum precision in mind, it ensures a flat surface within 0.01-inches. This construction adds to its hefty weight, so you'll probably need an extra set of hands to help you out.

I'm also a big fan of the fact that this saw can be easily wheeled around, thanks to a foot pump that raises the unit onto four wheels. This makes this saw a great option for those who want the option of quickly maneuvering the saw out of the way when they need more space.

All these features add up, and the price makes the SawStop best suited to those who will get a lot of use out of it.

Best portable table saw

Dimensions: 26.75 x 27.25 x 14.188 inches; 53.4 pounds

Dimensions: 26.75 x 27.25 x 14.188 inches; 53.4 pounds

26.75 x 27.25 x 14.188 inches; 53.4 pounds Rip capacity (left): 12 inches

12 inches Rip capacity (right): 24.5 inches

24.5 inches Blade diameter: 8.25 inches

8.25 inches Warranty: 3 years

Pros: Sturdy construction, good value for the price

Cons: Does not have a wheeled base

If you plan on transporting your saw frequently or just want the option to store it away when not in use, you won't find a better option than the DeWalt DWE7485.

I always try to prioritize safety when making my tool choices too, which is why I'm such a big fan of the power-loss reset switch on this saw. It's an invaluable safety feature and will prevent the machine from automatically restarting in the event of a power outage.

Automatic restarts can be extremely dangerous, and I've had several close calls when working with older power tools that don't have this mechanism. The transparent guard that fits over the blade also increases the safety of this tool and reduces the chances of potential injury.

The DeWalt DWE7485 is also powerful enough to rip through plywood thanks to its 5800 RPM speed and 15-amp motor. Plus, you also get a push stick, wrenches for blade changes, and a miter gauge.

Even though it's lighter than the other DeWalt tool above, this saw is still heavy enough to remain stable on your work surface but light enough for one person to carry. The rubber feet help make it even more sturdy and should help prevent any dangerous sliding or slipping on your work surface.

Its size makes it convenient to store or put in your trunk. Thanks to its rack and pinion fence, this small surface area can be expanded to fit 24.5 inches to the right of the fence. Its metal roll cage also acts as a handle, making it easy to carry around with one hand.

The DWE7485 doesn't have the rolling stand like our top pick, but it is also considerably cheaper.

Best budget table saw

Dimensions: 15.71 x 16.89 x 7.13 inches; 14.7 pounds

Dimensions: 15.71 x 16.89 x 7.13 inches; 14.7 pounds

15.71 x 16.89 x 7.13 inches; 14.7 pounds Blade diameter: 4 inches

4 inches Warranty: 3 years

Pros: Blade replacement is much cheaper than circular saw models

Cons: Relatively short blade won't be ideal for thicker boards, not durable enough for everyday use

Even though this saw uses a jigsaw blade instead of a circular one, it can still perform the same cutting functions. It's an affordable option if you need to make rip or cross-cuts. It can even make miter cuts from 0 to 60 degrees, so it's even more versatile.

My favorite feature is its two mounting holes, one on either side, so you can bolt the saw down to your workbench. If you decide to keep it mobile, the rubber non-slip feet should provide a nice, sturdy foundation while you cut.

This smaller blade, combined with its limited work surface, means that this saw probably won't be efficient or fast enough for those who need to rip long boards. But for most smaller tasks, it could be a great fit. This blade also gives the Worx a small frame and weight, making it great for those who struggle with heavier tools.

The jigsaw blade is appropriate for projects like intricate woodworking cuts and scroll sawing. Thanks to its five different saw blades, it can be used with aluminum, tile, and steel in addition to wood. These blades can also be switched out without a tool, unlike circular saw blades that usually require a wrench to remove or install.

Even though this saw is priced lower than most, it still features a dust collection port. This 1.25-inch port allows you to connect a shop vac hose directly to the saw, which can minimize the amount of sawdust you need to clean up afterward. Less dust also increases visibility, which should lead to more accurate cuts.

Best hybrid table saw

Dimensions: 57.25 x 35.75 x 37.5 inches; 262 pounds

Dimensions: 57.25 x 35.75 x 37.5 inches; 262 pounds

57.25 x 35.75 x 37.5 inches; 262 pounds Rip capacity (left): 15

15 Rip capacity (right): 30

30 Blade diameter: 10 inches

10 inches Warranty: 2 years

Pros: Heavy-duty riving knife, four-inch dust port

Cons: Expensive

The mobile base of the Shop Fox W1837 could make this saw useful to a lot of home DIY-ers that don't have a lot of room. Just push down on the foot levers, and two castors lower to the ground. It's small enough to move around without too much effort.

We also love the design of its transparent blade guard, which allows you to maintain a full view of the blade and the material you're cutting. The guard increases overall cutting safety without sacrificing much in terms of visibility. This guard also helps reduce flying wood chips and other debris.

I'm also a big fan of the oversized on/off paddle switch of the Shop Fox W1837, which should come in handy for emergency shutoffs. Plus, anti-kickback pawls ensure that whatever you're running through the blade is only traveling in one direction and will slow down or stop the workpiece in the event of kickback.

Even though this saw is relatively compact for a cabinet model, it will take a decent amount of time to assemble.

Our table-saw testing methodology

As a residential and commercial carpenter, I've used a wide variety of table saws. That includes massive, standalone 10-foot models in a woodshop and portable versions that can travel to and from job sites.

I also spoke with Nick Yahoodain. He's the owner of Advanced Builders and Contractors , a professional home remodeling company in Los Angeles, who has been in business for nearly 16 years. I used my experience and insights from Yahoodian to create this guide and choose the best table saws for a variety of uses.

Here are the criteria I used to compare and evaluate potential table saws.

I used my own experience, along with the expert insight and recommendations from Yahoodain, to create this guide and choose the best table saws for a variety of uses. Here are the criteria I used to compare and evaluate potential table saws.

Safety: As someone who's seen the effects of table saw injuries firsthand, I'm always looking for additional safety features or design elements that reduce chances of injury during operation. These could include blade covers, automatic shut-off switches, a dedicated sawstop mechanism, and riving knives that reduce kickback injuries.

Power: The more power a table saw has — typically measured in horsepower (hp) — the easier job the motor will have cutting through your material, requiring less effort from you and resulting in a smoother, cleaner cut. While lower hp models (¾ to 1 ½ hp) are fine for lighter-duty tasks, you'll want more power if you plan on using your saw for everyday use or are working with dense wood that could overheat a low-powered model. It's worth noting that some saws will provide their power specs in amps instead of horsepower, which can make it challenging to compare one vs another.

Blade size: Most table saws will use a 10-inch-diameter circular saw blade, although smaller models can use 8¼-inch blades. The larger the blade, the higher it will sit above the table and the deeper it will be able to cut into your workpiece. If you plan on cutting especially thick wood, make sure the table saw you're considering will be able to make the cut.

Weight: Although all table saws are fairly heavy, some are lighter than others. Knowing the weight of the saw will let you know how portable it is and if you'll be able to transport it comfortably and safely. If you're purchasing a stationary cabinet saw, weight is less of an issue.

Rip capacity: Table saws are perfect for making rip cuts, and their "rip capacity" indicates how far the fence can extend from the blade. This number will tell you the width of wood they'll be able to cut effectively. If you plan on cutting especially large items, like full plywood sheets, make sure to choose a saw with a rip capacity of at least 24 inches.

Size: It's important to make sure your table saw will be able to fit in your garage or workshop, so knowing its precise measurements is essential. Even if you're getting a smaller benchtop model, you should still make sure it's going to fit. Taking a couple extra minutes to measure your wok areas before you purchase can save you a big headache down the road.

Dust collection: Table saws can generate a lot of dust, and a dust-collection system is essential to ensure you have a clean workspace and minimize cleanup time at the end of the day. Most table saws will feature a dust port that you can connect to your shop vac or other dust-collection system. Make sure that the diameter of the dust port is compatible with your equipment.

Criteria DeWalt 15-AMP DWE7491RS SawStop Industrial Cabinet Saw DeWalt DWE7485 WORX WX572L Shop Fox W1837 Safety Push stick, blade guard, push stick and accessory storage Sawstop mechanism Power-loss reset mechanism, blade guard, push stick Safety key to prevent accidental starts Blade guard, riving knife Power 15 amp 3 HP 15 amp 5.5 amp 2 HP/15 amp Blade diameter 10" 10" 8 ¼" Jigsaw T-Blade 10" Weight 90 lbs. 426 lbs. 53.4 lbs. 14.7 lbs. 260 lbs. Rip capacity 32.5" 36 in. 24.5" 6 7/8 in. 30 in. Dimensions 31" x 24.5" x 31" 69 ⅛" x 33" x 34" 27.25" x 26.75" x 14.2" ‎16.9" x 15.7" x 7.13" 58" x 38" x 36" Dust collection 2.5" port 4" port 2.5" port 1 ¼" port 4" port Cut depth 3 ⅛" 3 ⅛" 2 9/16" 2" 3 ¼"

What types of table saws are there?

Table saw FAQs

Although all table saws have the same basic design (a flat tabletop with a circular saw blade raised from underneath) there are different types.

Benchtop : These are the smallest table saws and are designed to be placed on top of a workbench. I love the portability of benchtop saws. They can be transported in a truck bed or car trunk, and their compact size is great for those who don't have the space for a larger model. Due to their smaller platform and limited rip capacity, they aren't ideal for working with larger workpieces.

Contractor : Larger than benchtop models but still compact enough to transport in a vehicle (although you'll probably need two people), contractor saws have a wheeled stand that can be easily moved around a job site. Even if you're not a contractor, contractor saws are a great option for DIY-ers who don't have the space or budget for a cabinet saw.

Cabinet: These heavy, stationary table saws are typically found in professional woodshops, and because of their large base, or "cabinet," they require a significant amount of floor space. Because of their powerful motor and large rip capacity, cabinet saws can work with pretty much anything, and their sturdy, stable construction makes them extremely accurate.

Hybrid: Hybrid saws look similar to cabinet models, but they're typically smaller and less powerful. They also weigh much less, and some feature rolling casters that allow you to roll them around your workspace. Hybrid saws could be a great choice for anyone who doesn't have the budget for a cabinet saw but still needs something bigger than a contractor saw.

What is a table saw best for?

Table saws are perfect for performing "rip cuts" or long cuts along the grain of a wood piece. Their large platform keeps the wood supported as you work, which, combined with the adjustable fence, allows you to make accurate cuts.

They're also great for making crosscuts (across the grain), too, which covers a wide range of carpentry and woodworking projects.

What is a good table saw for beginners?

If you've never used a table saw before, you probably want to use a contractor saw. They provide the stability needed to maintain proper control while you work but don't require the space or financial commitments of larger options.

First-timers should also choose a saw that includes any additional accessories that you probably don't have on hand, like push sticks. Regardless of which saw a beginner chooses, it's essential that they understand that all table saws are extremely dangerous machines. Make sure to consult someone with experience to walk you through the basics; don't just dive right in.

What's the difference between a miter saw and a table saw?

In a nutshell, miter saws are better suited for precision work, while table saws are better for larger-scale cuts.

While miter saws and table saws both use circular blades to cut wood, they're designed with different purposes in mind. Unlike table saw blades that rise up from the platform, miter saw blades are positioned above, and you use a handle to lower them down to perform your cuts. This allows you to keep your wood piece steady during the cutting process, making it easier to perform accurate crosscuts. Miter saw blades can also swivel from side to side, allowing you to easily make angled, or "miter" cuts. Some miter saws, called compound miter saws, can tilt their blades, allowing you to create bevel cuts.

How to safely use a table saw

Table saws' design makes them one of the more dangerous woodworking machines you can use, and their exposed blade must be treated with the utmost respect.

You should always be aware of your surroundings, since slips and falls while cutting are a common cause of table saw injuries.

You should also research push blocks and push sticks, which are safety tools that can help keep your fingers away from the blade when you're pushing wood through the saw. Auto-shutoff features are also good for safety, as they'll turn the tool off in the event of a power outage.

If you've never used a table saw before, either get an experienced friend to walk you through the best practices or watch some tutorial videos on YouTube.

