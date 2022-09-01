Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
New York attorney general calls on credit card companies to categorize gun sales
New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to three major credit card companies Friday urging them to create a specific category for all gun and ammunition sales. James and Bonta wrote MasterCard, Visa and American Express asking for a new merchant category...
nystateofpolitics.com
On National Food Bank Day, there is greater need and a shortage of food
Inflation is the primary reason that so many New Yorkers are experiencing hunger. We have to pay our rent or mortgage. We have to keep the lights on. We have to pay to gas up the car. But food is something families can control and many are now turning to food banks to supplement their meals.
