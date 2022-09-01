Read full article on original website
Suspect caught after high-speed chase through Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody, after a high speed chase through Bozeman. A police dog eventually caught the suspect after he ran and hid. Bozman Police released the following press release:. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:56 pm, a Bozeman Police Department officer working a...
KULR8
Spike strips deployed during high speed chase in Bozeman
BOZEMAN - A Labor Day weekend traffic stop turned into a high speed chase in Bozeman Sunday afternoon. Bozeman Police say an officer on special weekend detail tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car on the 1100 block of North 19th Avenue around 4 p.m. The car did not stop, instead fleeing north along the road. The officer pursued the vehicle, and dispatch told them it was reported stolen.
NBCMontana
Bozeman fugitive in custody
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
Grass fire quickly snuffed out north of Bozeman airport
A small grass fire was quickly snuffed out Thursday afternoon north of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
Fairfield Sun Times
Real estate prices, rising rents, put pressure on University of Montana, Montanan State
Montana State University in Bozeman. (Provided by MSU for the Daily Montanan) Escalating rents in Montana are putting pressure on campus housing, and both flagship universities are at or near capacity as the school year begins. Montana State University in Bozeman said it has not found a correlation between high...
Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K
A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
Bozeman’s Latest and Most Interesting Missed Connections [August 2022]
It's hard to believe it's already September. It has been a very busy summer on the Craigslist "Missed Connections" page in Bozeman. Here are some of the most interesting missed connections from the past month. Being single and trying to date in Bozeman is tough. Traditional dating has taken a...
Bozeman local lands a role on the big screen
Dawn carries her bold Montana roots with her to every movie set she's been on. But, she says it hasn't always been easy.
Check Out New Photos Showcasing Yellowstone Repair Efforts
The Yellowstone National Park recently released a slew of new photos showcasing the repairs being down on Old Gardiner Road and Northeast Entrance Road. Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a press release on the photos:. "Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations," Sholly said. "We...
The Best Pumpkin Spice Latte In the Bozeman Area is Here
It's that time of the year; people flock to the nearest coffee shop to get one particular type of coffee. We had to know where the best place to get one in Bozeman was. During the fall, the most popular drink has to be the pumpkin spice latte. We all know Starbucks' pumpkin drinks are hugely popular, but many local coffee shops also offer tasty autumn-themed beverages. We asked the 96.7 KISS FM Facebook page where the best place to get a pumpkin spice latte is, and there was one location that was mentioned repeatedly.
Strange Helicopter Seen in Bozeman: What Was It Doing?
Many people in the Bozeman area reported seeing a strange helicopter flying over Bozeman on Monday morning. The helicopter looked like an unmarked news helicopter and appeared to be filming something near downtown Bozeman. A Reddit user asked the question;. Helicopter. One has been flying over downtown Bozeman all morning....
The Real Heroes Of Montana Don’t Wear Capes, But We Thank You!
Montana has a few things it's super proud of. Football, huckleberries, and of course, our law enforcement. Our officers are constantly doing their best to keep our towns as crime-free as they can, but this year especially, they are not taking any crap when it comes to DRUGS. In recent news, the Bozeman Police Department took down a cartoon-themed school bus. This school bus was cleverly named "Magic School Bus". One of the department's dogs hit on drugs and after a warrant was granted and executed, officers found drugs.
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
The Top 3 Best Conspiracies About Bozeman, According To Reddit
Almost all of us love a good conspiracy theory, right?. In fact, the more ridiculous they are, the more attention they seem to receive. So, when I came across a post on Reddit talking about the biggest conspiracies in Bozeman, I stopped what I was doing and started reading. What I came across was...well, something else.
Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution
If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
Thinking Of Moving To Bozeman? Good Luck, My Friend.
I love living in Bozeman. It's a great town with wonderful folks and there is always something going on. Of course, I'm not the only one that loves living here; as people continue to flock to our city, we are experiencing record growth. We've certainly talked about this multiple times, however a recent post on Reddit made me realize that some people just aren't aware of what it's like to live here.
Aside From Housing Prices, What is One Thing You’d Change About Bozeman: Locals React
Some of these answers to "What would you change about Bozeman?" are ones we certainly didn't expect. They're all over the place and they definitely demonstrate the variance in priorities Bozeman locals have. There was one simple caveat to the question and it was "ASIDE from housing prices." The cost...
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Montana State students with crappy cars, you’re my people
Bozeman is once again flush with MSU students, many of which are driving really nice cars I'll never be able to afford. My, how times have changed when it comes to the 'college car'. Sure, not all of them are driving late model luxury SUVs or a fancy sports car...but...
