KVIA
El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
Popular Traveling Thai Kitchen Making 3 Pop Up Stops In El Paso
Pranum Pop Up, the famous traveling kitchen from Austin, returns to El Paso with three pop-up stops cooking authentic homestyle Thai cuisine in the Sun City. The Traveling Thai Kitchen by Dream Kasestatad returns this week, setting up shop at three local hot spots around El Paso. Dream grew up...
KVIA
BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
An El Paso Mobile Bar Is the New Way Happy Hour Can Come to You
Adults who are 21 and over can finally rejoice about a new invention in El Paso. When we were kids we had all sorts of excitement when we would hear the ice cream truck roll around the block. Well, adults can look forward to something similar to that except they...
8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso
We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
Texas bicyclist deaths continue to climb; TxDOT campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDOT will deploy highly visible “walking billboards” on Sep. 6 in high-traffic areas to remind drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to safely share the road. In El Paso, there were 158 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, resulting in 15 fatalities and 37 serious injuries. The city also saw 48 traffic […]
Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
City of El Paso announces new mural for Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) has announced the start of the mural replacement project on Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso. Local Artist Mitsu Overstreet was selected to complete the expressive mural that is part of the Valley View Heights Neighborhood in Central El Paso. […]
Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
KFOX 14
Manhunt underway after El Paso bank robbed by man covered in disguise
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank. He was covered head to toe in disguise. The GECU bank at 10425 Vista del Sol in east El Paso was robbed Friday morning. A man entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and shots...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
Finally East El Paso Can Enjoy A 2nd Rubik’s Location
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol: Agents foil 3 smuggling schemes at El Paso motels
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Border Patrol Chief said smugglers are using motels as stash rooms. The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez said in the last 24 hours agents foiled three smuggling schemes and intercepted two smugglers and found 33 migrants inside several motels.
El Paso train derailment investigated by National Transportation Safety Board
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the train derailment that left one man dead outside of the Alfalfa Rail Yard in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Monday. As KTSM previously reported, a local Union Pacific conductor identified as Mario Navarro, died after a train car hit him as […]
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on Gateway East in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash in the Lower Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Yarbrough causing all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash happened before 8 a.m. and cleared at 8:34...
