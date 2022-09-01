ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

streetfoodblog.com

Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri

Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Events in Springfield this Labor Day weekend 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What $3 movies you can watch Saturday for National Cinema Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Cinema Foundation, September 3 is National Cinema Day where a majority of theaters will be selling movie tickets for only $3. Here in the Ozarks, several theaters are participating and some have older films returning to the big screen as well. Tickets are going fast, so buy them soon! […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Maria's downtown closes this week, but now might reopen

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, 25 years in downtown Springfield, closed this week but an offer of help in the form of a loan came quickly and the restaurant “might” reopen. The restaurant at 406 South Ave. had what owners Christopher and Monica Guest thought would be its last day on Sunday, Aug. 28.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

History of the Houn' Dawg

“You Aint Nothin But A Hound Dog” was recorded by Big Mama Thornton in 1952 and was made even more famous by Elvis Presley in 1956. For us, the Houn’ Dawg mascot has military roots that pre-date World War I and go all the way back to Teddy Roosevelt and the Border War with the Mexican Revolution.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Why the late summer is peak chigger season in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happens to the best of us. You may be spending time outdoors or doing yard work, only to come home and realize you’re covered in itchy chigger bites. This mite’s larvae feed off your skin and typically travel in packs - sometimes in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
HOLLISTER, MO
ozarksfn.com

Still in the Family

ASH GROVE, MO. – Adrian Murray has witnessed a century of change in the farming industry in Southwest Missouri. Adrian, 94, owns Tri-County Dairy, a pristine 500-acre farm located in rural Ash Grove, Mo. The farm is situated in the counties of Dade, Lawrence and Greene. The Sac River meanders through the farm, bringing fresh water for irrigation. Over the years the Tri-County Dairy evolved into a beef cattle operation. They currently own 50 Angus, Hereford and Brangus mixed cattle. Justin Williams, Adrian’s grandson, is the sixth-generation of the Murray family to operate the farm.
ASH GROVE, MO
KYTV

Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Flood Watch For Some Counties Friday

(KTTS News) — A Flood Watch is in effect through tonight for some counties south of Springfield. The National Weather Service says Barry, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, and Taney counties are under the watch until midnight Saturday. One to three inches fell in the watch area this morning, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Springfield Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say 24 year old Kyle McMillin struck an S-U-V that was turning onto Park from Chestnut. This is the sixteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

