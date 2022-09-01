Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
streetfoodblog.com
Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri
Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
KYTV
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown restaurant in Springfield announced on a Facebook post it has closed. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business. According to a post on Facebook, the owners say recent events have made owning a restaurant tougher than ever before. They say...
Events in Springfield this Labor Day weekend 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
What $3 movies you can watch Saturday for National Cinema Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Cinema Foundation, September 3 is National Cinema Day where a majority of theaters will be selling movie tickets for only $3. Here in the Ozarks, several theaters are participating and some have older films returning to the big screen as well. Tickets are going fast, so buy them soon! […]
sgfcitizen.org
Maria’s downtown closes this week, but now might reopen
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, 25 years in downtown Springfield, closed this week but an offer of help in the form of a loan came quickly and the restaurant “might” reopen. The restaurant at 406 South Ave. had what owners Christopher and Monica Guest thought would be its last day on Sunday, Aug. 28.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
auroraadvertiser.net
History of the Houn’ Dawg
“You Aint Nothin But A Hound Dog” was recorded by Big Mama Thornton in 1952 and was made even more famous by Elvis Presley in 1956. For us, the Houn’ Dawg mascot has military roots that pre-date World War I and go all the way back to Teddy Roosevelt and the Border War with the Mexican Revolution.
KYTV
Why the late summer is peak chigger season in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happens to the best of us. You may be spending time outdoors or doing yard work, only to come home and realize you’re covered in itchy chigger bites. This mite’s larvae feed off your skin and typically travel in packs - sometimes in the...
Cold weather shelters in Springfield are recruiting volunteers; how you can help
Even though temperatures are still in the 80's in Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks is already putting a call out for volunteers who can help staff crisis cold weather shelters this coming winter.
bransontrilakesnews.com
World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Please keep your eyes peeled for these long lost pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring several pets that have been missing for quite awhile. These various pets have been missing anywhere from a few weeks to four months. And their owners would appreciate any extra help in tracking them down.
ozarksfn.com
Still in the Family
ASH GROVE, MO. – Adrian Murray has witnessed a century of change in the farming industry in Southwest Missouri. Adrian, 94, owns Tri-County Dairy, a pristine 500-acre farm located in rural Ash Grove, Mo. The farm is situated in the counties of Dade, Lawrence and Greene. The Sac River meanders through the farm, bringing fresh water for irrigation. Over the years the Tri-County Dairy evolved into a beef cattle operation. They currently own 50 Angus, Hereford and Brangus mixed cattle. Justin Williams, Adrian’s grandson, is the sixth-generation of the Murray family to operate the farm.
KYTV
Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes
Officials with the Camp Jack Veterans Center in Harrison, Arkansas say they’re hopeful to begin several renovation projects by spring of next year. In March, the center received a $2.3 million grant which officials say Rep. Steve Womack was fundamental in helping Camp Jack obtain.
KYTV
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
KTTS
Flood Watch For Some Counties Friday
(KTTS News) — A Flood Watch is in effect through tonight for some counties south of Springfield. The National Weather Service says Barry, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, and Taney counties are under the watch until midnight Saturday. One to three inches fell in the watch area this morning, and...
Rentable electric scooters roll out in Springfield today
After the Springfield City Council approved a bill allowing electric scooter — or "E-scooter" — rental companies to do business in the city early August, one company is officially starting to rent out the machines today, Sept. 1.
933kwto.com
UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Springfield Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say 24 year old Kyle McMillin struck an S-U-V that was turning onto Park from Chestnut. This is the sixteenth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield this year.
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
