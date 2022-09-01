ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami football week 1 national website grades

Following the 70-13 win by the Miami football team over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday CBS Sports issued a report card for the Hurricanes. Analysis of the Hurricanes’ victory over the Wildcats was also provided by CBS Sports partner site 247 Sports. Mario Cristobal led Miami to an impressive win in his Hurricanes’ debut.
CORAL GABLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Gardens, FL
Lifestyle
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Miami Gardens, FL
fox40jackson.com

LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor’s ‘tremendous success’ fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” to discuss what’s right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what’s going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Req
sflcn.com

Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper

MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
MIAMI, FL
franchising.com

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida

The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
ORLANDO, FL
miami.edu

501 NE 31st St Rental

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. %&&UPGRADED 1bed / 1.5 bath unit in this spectacular new building! FRESHLY PAINTED AND IN PERFECT CONDITION. TILE FLOORING throughout and HIGHER CEILINGS (LOFT STYLE). MODERN CUSTOM-MADE BAR WITH A WINE COOLER and lots of storage space. Built-in closet, electric shades. STATE OF THE ART AMENITIES, including: rooftop pool (with breathtaking views), state of the art fitness center, barbecue areas, spa, tennis court, and much more. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, so don't worry about valet anymore ;) LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT: walkable urban retail area and very close to the trendy Design District, Wynwood and Midtown. Cable and Internet included.%$&$#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034038 Confirmed 9/2/2022.)
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Draftkings#Sportsbook#Redline#Practice Squad#Hopeny#Tn#Az Co Ct Il In Ia La
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL
floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Miami police investigating after man shot in Overtown

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9 a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Miami

Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police

Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Caribbean Culture Fest Serves More Musical Flavor In Miramar

MIRAMAR – The Caribbean Cultural Events presented by Madame Gougousse returns with an out-of-this-earth flavorful talents. Caribbean Culture Fest Organizer, Staff, and Team have opened the box office with a line-up of artists preparing to hit the CCF Stage. This year expect to enjoy a festival with more Musical...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Video Shows Brawl, Shooting Outside of Hollywood Restaurant

No. 1 - Police have issued an arrest warrant Thursday for the father of a Miami-Dade child who's been missing for days. Jorge Gabriel Morales, 45, is wanted for the interference of custody and concealing a minor contrary to a court order in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. On Saturday morning, the child was picked up from his mother's home by his father and paternal grandmother "in accordance with a court time sharing order," police said. The elder Jorge Morales never returned the child back home, violating court orders. The child's mother then reported his disappearance to police and told NBC 6 that she wasn't able to contact her ex-husband and that everything was gone from his apartment.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy