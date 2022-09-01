Read full article on original website
Miami football week 1 national website grades
Following the 70-13 win by the Miami football team over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday CBS Sports issued a report card for the Hurricanes. Analysis of the Hurricanes’ victory over the Wildcats was also provided by CBS Sports partner site 247 Sports. Mario Cristobal led Miami to an impressive win in his Hurricanes’ debut.
Mario Cristobal updates injured and suspended Miami football players
During his post-game press conference, Mario Cristobal provided updates on Miami football players who sat out the game on Saturday and those who were injured in the win versus Bethune-Cookman. Safety Jalen Harrell and wide Jacolby George missed the game Saturday serving the first of a two-game suspension. Freshman wide...
Miami debuts a new recruiting section at Hard Rock Stadium
WCTV
FAMU FB gears up for Orange Blossom Classic, massive SWAC implications on the line
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - From New Orleans to Miami Gardens, WCTV Sports has you covered during this busy weekend of college football. Hard Rock Stadium the site for Florida A&M football taking on Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic. A game with massive SWAC Conference implications as we saw a year ago.
WCTV
Florida A&M on the business end of a 59-3 defeat to #17 JSU in Orange Blossom Classic
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - What began as a day with a lot of hype and excitement for the Orange Blossom Classic quickly turned for the worse at Hard Rock Stadium. #17 Jackson State dominating FAMU in Miami Gardens by a final of 59-3. The Rattlers simply didn’t seem to have it Sunday afternoon, while Shedeur Sanders and the Tigers were ready from the word go.
margatetalk.com
North Broward Prep Football Wins 1st Game With Dominant Performance
In their first road game of the season, the North Broward Prep football team picked up a 55-6 win over Archbishop Mccarthy High School Friday night. The Eagles improved to 1-1 and avoided an 0-2 start for the ninth straight season after falling 33-0 to Somerset Academy in their home opener.
fox40jackson.com
LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor’s ‘tremendous success’ fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” to discuss what’s right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what’s going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
Southern University puts up 86 on NAIA HBCU
Southern University made the most of its money game, pounding Florida Memorial in the Pete Richardson Classic. The post Southern University puts up 86 on NAIA HBCU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
2 State Champs Receive Rings at Coral Springs Charter Football’s Home Opener
It was an incredible night at Coral Springs Charter on Thursday, with a pair of tennis State Champions honored during the Panthers’ football home opener. During halftime, Juhnyee See and Madisen Clark, who was celebrating her 16th birthday, received their tennis State Championship rings. Last season, See went 7-0...
sflcn.com
Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper
MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
franchising.com
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida
The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
miami.edu
501 NE 31st St Rental
Miami New Times
Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU
On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
Click10.com
Miami police investigating after man shot in Overtown
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9 a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The...
Historic Riviera Beach church demolished after property sold
A 75-year-old historic church in Riviera Beach is no longer standing. Demolition crews knocked down the church this week and are still taking down the former church annex.
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
sflcn.com
Caribbean Culture Fest Serves More Musical Flavor In Miramar
MIRAMAR – The Caribbean Cultural Events presented by Madame Gougousse returns with an out-of-this-earth flavorful talents. Caribbean Culture Fest Organizer, Staff, and Team have opened the box office with a line-up of artists preparing to hit the CCF Stage. This year expect to enjoy a festival with more Musical...
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Football field turns into crime scene after shooting injures 3 in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A bloody shooting interrupted a football game on Sunday night at a Broward County public school and organizers said they are working to reschedule the game interrupted. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said three minors were injured and the investigation was ongoing. According to BSO...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Video Shows Brawl, Shooting Outside of Hollywood Restaurant
No. 1 - Police have issued an arrest warrant Thursday for the father of a Miami-Dade child who's been missing for days. Jorge Gabriel Morales, 45, is wanted for the interference of custody and concealing a minor contrary to a court order in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. On Saturday morning, the child was picked up from his mother's home by his father and paternal grandmother "in accordance with a court time sharing order," police said. The elder Jorge Morales never returned the child back home, violating court orders. The child's mother then reported his disappearance to police and told NBC 6 that she wasn't able to contact her ex-husband and that everything was gone from his apartment.
