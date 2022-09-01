Read full article on original website
Robert Allen Ferguson
Robert Allen Ferguson was born on August 25, 1943, to Robert E. and Rose E. (Keys) Ferguson in Macomb, Missouri. He passed away on September 1, 2022, at his home in Mountain View, Missouri. He went to a one-room schoolhouse in Caulfield, Missouri, until eighth grade, and then he went...
Glenda Jean (Conner) Counts
Glenda Jean (Conner) Counts was born March 23, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of Truman Conner and Shirley (Atchison) Conner. She passed away August 26, 2022 at Mercy Hospital Springfield, Missouri surrounded by family and loved ones. Glenda was preceded in death by her father Truman Conner of...
