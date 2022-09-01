Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRialto, CA
University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in MontanaUniversity of La Verne
Related
Fontana Herald News
Fontana's Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be held on Sept. 17
Fontana's annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard. The free event, called La Gran Fiesta, will run from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be live music, artisanal shopping, and art activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Fontana Herald News
Young boy drowns in pool in Fontana
A 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Fontana on Sept. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of a drowning in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana. Deputies found the...
Fontana Herald News
Monica Young is named new principal at Sequoia Middle School
Fontana Unified School District has named Monica E. Young as Sequoia Middle School’s new principal, promoting the veteran administrator from her current position as Henry J. Kaiser High School assistant principal, where she has worked since 2017. Young takes the top leadership position at Sequoia vacated by Antonio Viramontes,...
Fontana Herald News
Man who was standing in traffic lanes is arrested for allegedly resisting officer in Fontana
A 37-year-old man who was standing in traffic lanes was arrested for allegedly resisting a peace officer in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 3 at about 5 a.m., a deputy sheriff from the Fontana Station observed a pedestrian standing in traffic lanes on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies conduct welfare check on two children and arrest two suspects
Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station conducted a welfare check on two children at a residence in Bloomington and arrested two suspects, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 12:20 a.m., deputies were asked to check the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who was at...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in stolen vehicle allegedly drives on wrong side of I-10 Freeway and later crashes through fence
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from...
Fontana Herald News
Deputy is injured in incident; suspect is arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon
A suspect was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in which a deputy was injured in Jurupa Valley on Sept. 3, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. At about 5:24 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station Special Enforcement Team conducted a...
Fontana Herald News
PREP FOOTBALL: It was a tough week for Fontana teams
It was a tough week for the prep football teams in Fontana. During the games on Sept. 1 and 2, all five of the schools in Fontana lost to their out-of-town opponents in non-league action. ----- SUMMIT suffered a 34-23 loss at the hands of an undefeated Beaumont squad and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Excessive heat warning continues through Sept. 7 in Fontana
An excessive heat warning will continue in Fontana through Wednesday, Sept. 7, with temperatures staying 105 degrees or hotter, according to the National Weather Service. The temperatures will finally begin to cool down slightly starting on Thursday, Sept. 8. Here is the forecast:. Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 — Sunny,...
Fontana Herald News
Etiwanda football team smashes Rancho Verde, 45-7
Quarterback Dermaricus Davis turned in a great performance, throwing 3 touchdown passes, as the Etiwanda High School football team smashed Rancho Verde, 45-7, on Sept. 1. Davis completed 10 of 14 passes for 208 yards and also rushed 4 times for 28 yards to spark the Eagles to their first win of the season after a pair of defeats.
Comments / 0