Bloomington, CA

Fontana Herald News

Fontana's Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be held on Sept. 17

Fontana's annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard. The free event, called La Gran Fiesta, will run from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be live music, artisanal shopping, and art activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Young boy drowns in pool in Fontana

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Fontana on Sept. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of a drowning in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in the unincorporated western area of Fontana. Deputies found the...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Monica Young is named new principal at Sequoia Middle School

Fontana Unified School District has named Monica E. Young as Sequoia Middle School’s new principal, promoting the veteran administrator from her current position as Henry J. Kaiser High School assistant principal, where she has worked since 2017. Young takes the top leadership position at Sequoia vacated by Antonio Viramontes,...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

PREP FOOTBALL: It was a tough week for Fontana teams

It was a tough week for the prep football teams in Fontana. During the games on Sept. 1 and 2, all five of the schools in Fontana lost to their out-of-town opponents in non-league action. ----- SUMMIT suffered a 34-23 loss at the hands of an undefeated Beaumont squad and...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Excessive heat warning continues through Sept. 7 in Fontana

An excessive heat warning will continue in Fontana through Wednesday, Sept. 7, with temperatures staying 105 degrees or hotter, according to the National Weather Service. The temperatures will finally begin to cool down slightly starting on Thursday, Sept. 8. Here is the forecast:. Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 — Sunny,...
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Etiwanda football team smashes Rancho Verde, 45-7

Quarterback Dermaricus Davis turned in a great performance, throwing 3 touchdown passes, as the Etiwanda High School football team smashed Rancho Verde, 45-7, on Sept. 1. Davis completed 10 of 14 passes for 208 yards and also rushed 4 times for 28 yards to spark the Eagles to their first win of the season after a pair of defeats.
MORENO VALLEY, CA

