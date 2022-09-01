ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infant bath seats recalled over drowning hazard

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

HOCKESSIN, Del. ( WXIN ) — A company is recalling infant bath seats sold on Amazon.com because they fail to meet federal safety standards.

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission said the recall involves bath seats sold by Yuboloo from May 2021 through November 2021. So far, no incidents have been reported.

The seats are being recalled because they don’t comply with federal safety standards, including requirements for stability and leg openings. They can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

The recalled bath seats are made of molded plastic in a navy blue and orange color combination. The COSC said they have suction cups on the bottom. The bath seats have a plastic seat back, flat base, and t-shaped handle. “Baby Bath Seat, X002TS8NDN and Made in China” is printed on the packaging.

Recalled Yuboloo infant bath seat (Photo courtesy of CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled bath seat should stop using it and contact Yuboloo for a pre-paid label to return it. A full refund will be issued once the bath seat is returned.

You can contact Yuboloo by email at suiwenlu1009@sina.com .

11-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash in Sussex

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon following a motor-vehicle crash in Sussex County. According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Blue Star Highway. The driver of a 2009 International 4300LP (a converted ambulance truck), 58-year-old Jimmie Dawson was...
