Wendy Williams Teases Her New Podcast With Social Media Post

By Tanay Hudson
 4 days ago

Source: NBC / Getty


Wendy Williams is keeping her promise to make a comeback . In her latest Instagram post, she is all smiling as she sits on a throne with a microphone in front of her.  In the caption, she said her podcast, The Wendy Experience, is on the way.

This teaser comes after Williams has been seen out and about after rumors have been swirling that she’s suffering from cognitive issues.

Rest assured, Wendy Williams is coming back. Just months after she was unceremoniously ousted from her show, Williams is already getting ready to launch her new podcast. The Wendy Experience has her upgraded from a purple armchair to a throne, according to two consecutive Instagram posts showing the same photo. Beaming at the camera with a microphone in front of her, wearing a fuschia lip with matching nails, Williams wrote “LOADING...#thewendyexperience #coming#soon #podcast #loading” in both captions.
