ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Student dead, 2 others injured in stabbing at a North Carolina high school

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abNvb_0heSD6sS00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student has died and another was injured in a stabbing that happened at a North Carolina school on Thursday. One teacher was also injured in the incident.

In a news conference, the Jacksonville Police Department said that at around 7 a.m. Thursday, a school resource officer asked for assistance with an incident at Northside High School, said WSOC. The SRO said that there was a physical fight happening between students in the common areas.

According to WSOC, two students were stabbed during the fight. They were both taken to the hospital. One of the students who was stabbed died at the hospital. WSOC said that the name of the victim who died will not be released because of their age.

JPD said that a teacher was also injured but not stabbed, according to WSOC.

JPD’s Chief Mike Yaniero said in the news conference per WSOC that one student is in custody. Investigators believe it is possible that the incident was gang-related but the investigation is still in the early stages.

According to WCTI, students were in lockdown until 9 a.m. when parents were notified to pick up their children.

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted that he spoke with the JPD chief and offered state assistance with this incident.

“Our prayers are with all the students, educators, families and the community,” said Cooper.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy