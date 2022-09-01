Read full article on original website
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
August Global Commentary: Hawkish Central Bank Rhetoric Sees World Markets Retreat
Global markets started August on a positive note, with the MSCI World Index rallying 3.5% into mid-month as it extended a c. 15% rally from its June lows. Unfortunately, sentiment turned aggressively in the back end of August, with markets reversing sharply to end the month lower (MSCI World -4.1% MoM). The start of August saw investor sentiment buoyed by corporate earnings, with the remaining c. 40% of S&P 500 companies reporting 2Q22 earnings in the first few weeks of August and continuing a trend of positive surprises as these companies, in aggregate, delivered earnings growth c. 4% ahead of expectations for the 2Q22 US earnings season.
Stock Under Rs 35: Hits 20% Upper Circuit, Volume Soars 2,000%!
In the midst of a positive session, many stocks have been raking up big gains. With a lot of action been witnessed in the small and midcap spaces, Vakrangee (NS: VAKR ) is one stock that remained under the spotlight in today’s session. The company is in the business of providing solutions across e-Governance Projects and Vakrangee Kendra.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
70% Of Investors Expect A 0.75% Rate Hike In September
Today is a bank holiday for the US and Canada. However, volatility persists. For example, gas prices surged more than 30% over the weekend, and the US Dollar Index reached new price highs. Investors for the day mainly turn their attention to the European gas crisis and the UK’s next Prime Minister.
3 Buys To Beat Inflation (And The Fed)
Whether you own a Treasury or the typical dividend stock these days, you’re still losing money after inflation. I know what you’re thinking: tell me something I don’t know!. But there’s a solution hiding in plain sight: closed-end funds (CEFs), a widely overlooked (and publicly traded) asset...
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
FX Weekly: EUR/USD Vs. DXY 40 And 50-Year Averages
When DXY broke its 5-year average at 95.00’s in February 2022, the target and top were located at 99.00’s and 100.00. A Trade from a 5-year average only contains the ability to travel 400 to 600 pips depending on the currency pair. EUR/USD, for example, broke its 5-year...
Dollar Hits New 20-Year High as Euro Slumps on Energy Woes
Investing.com-- The U.S. dollar touched a new 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, benefiting from weakness in the euro amid a worsening energy crisis, while investors continued to bet on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a...
Gold Inches Lower as Dollar Strength, Fed Jitters Weigh
Investing.com-- Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, extending sharp declines from last week as strength in the dollar and growing uncertainty over hawkish U.S. monetary policy weighed on appetite for the yellow metal. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,710 an ounce, while gold futures fell nearly 0.1% to $1,721 an...
Here’s Why Suzlon Energy Shares Rallied 20% on Monday: Typo Rectification
Investing.com -- Shares of the renewable energy company Suzlon Energy (NS: SUZL ) soared on Monday and hit a 20% upper circuit at Rs 10.55 apiece. The stock rallied after SBICAP Trustee rectified an earlier typographical error and stated that the additional equity pledge had been created for Suzlon and not Adani Green Energy (NS: ADNA ).
Back To School: A Few Ideas To Study From The World’s Top Investors
2022 has been one long, painful lesson for investors and traders. Learning from the best is one way to get through it. We use InvestingPro+ to find ideas from the world’s best investors. Back-to-school season is here. As children, college students, and teachers head back to the classroom, it’s...
What does the Fed’s fight against inflation mean for crypto? Macro analyst explains
What does the Fed’s fight against inflation mean for crypto? Macro analyst explains. The Federal Reserve's efforts to battle inflation by rising interest rates and killing demand may have limited results as long as the supply side of the inflation problem won’t be fixed, according to macro analyst Lyn Alden.
Why HAL is a One-of-a-Kind ‘Defense Multibagger’?
There are not many listed companies that are operating in the defense sector in India, all thanks to the government’s strong entry barriers. Investors in the defense sector have some decent choices with Bharat Dynamics (NS: BARA ), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ), Data Patterns (NS: DATP ), etc. most of which have done decently well in the last few months.
Breaking Down ETFs
The idea of pooling investment assets has been around for centuries. Mutual Funds first appeared in the 1920s. But it wasn’t until the 1980s that mutual funds became widely popular with mainstream investors. In recent years, ETFs have taken off as an alternative to mutual funds. An exchange-traded fund...
Trust in crypto remains strong despite bear market: Bitstamp survey
The ongoing cryptocurrency winter has had little to no impact on global trust in crypto, this was the conclusion reached new study commissioned by Bitstamp exchange. Despite the downward market, global trust in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) remains mostly unshakable, Bitstamp said in its latest Crypto Pulse report. The study is based on a survey conducted by an independent research firm and involves 28,000 retail and institutional investors in 23 countries, Bitstamp said.
Unstoppable U.S. Dollar Could Rise To 2001-02 Highs
The dollar index rose above 110, updating 20-year highs on Monday morning as a flash reaction to increased pressure on the euro and British pound. European currencies are selling off amid an energy crisis related to Russian gas supplies, which have entirely halted through the Nord Stream pipeline. Although it...
Kingfish Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3
Investing.com - Kingfish reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Kingfish announced earnings per share of €-0.0143 on revenue of €4.87M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €-0.20 on revenue of €40.11M. Kingfish shares are...
