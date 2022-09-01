Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
Post Register
Protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead here to stay
BOISE — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Aug. 18 found that...
Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho
Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho
Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
Another Argument for Taking the Keys Away From Women in Idaho
I saw the beautiful blue Super Sport in Jerome and wanted some pictures. It sat parked far away from any other open parking spaces, and I figured I could get some good angles. Then suddenly the box labeled Jeep pulled in right next to the classic car. The Jeep driver had multiple empty spaces close to the door at the shop.
WATCH: Idaho Jeep Seems To Defy Gravity On Uphill Climb
You've probably noticed when driving that it doesn't take much of a road tilt to feel like you are going to tip over. The guy in this video didn't get that memo and actually seems to defy gravity driving his Jeep up the side of a cliff. Check out the video and see for yourself.
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
chautauquatoday.com
Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek
An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?
Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
Quiet Quitting in Idaho: A Fleeting Trend or Here to Stay?
Quiet quitting is a new trend impacting businesses and hiring practices across the United States and Idaho is no exception. This type of quitting refers to when an employee doesn't leave their job, but shows up for work and does what is expected of them within the confines of their duties, and nothing more. The notion of going above and beyond seems to be waning in the face of a labor shortage and perhaps an adjustment of life priorities. So, what's the deal? Are people just lazy or have they reprioritized their lives and put their extra energy into things they consider more deserving of their time?
Why and How Living in Idaho is Saving People Money in the Long Term
School is back in session, and college students have started a new semester in their education. Going to college is some of the best times in someone's life. You get to be on your own for the first time, study what you are interested in, prepare for your career, and experience all that college has to offer outside of class. It can be the best four years, six years, or however long it takes you to get through years of your life. Many of us have fond memories of college, but sadly it ends quicker than we realize and life begins as an adult and professional. While college fades into a memory and a thing of the past, not everything stays in the past. School debt follows many of us for years, decades, or the rest of our life. When it comes to school debt, which states have the most student debt, and which have the lowest?
eastidahonews.com
Arizona man will serve 5 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO – Gabriel Lopez, 46, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Lopez was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an...
Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho
The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
One of Idaho’s Must-see Attractions is the Nation’s Most Underrated Monument
A really awesome thing about Idaho is there seems to be an infinite number of things to do and incredible attractions to check out. The only problem with that is there are a lot of places we sometimes forget about — but that doesn’t make them any less awesome.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Southern Idaho Labor Day Preheat Underway; Triple-Digits Return
As many in southern Idaho prepare to enjoy the extended Labor Day weekend, temperatures are going to steadily climb through the weekend. Triple-digit weather will return to the Magic Valley as the region will feel at least one more heatwave for the year. The northwestern United States has some seriously...
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
idahofreedom.org
Idaho school districts have millions of dollars on hand. Are they really underfunded?
Data show that the median public school district in Idaho has more than $3.2 million saved for a rainy day. With this much cash in reserve, increasing spending on the public school system is unwise and unnecessary. Earlier this month, the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Center for American Education (CAE) released...
