Idaho State

Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho

Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead here to stay

BOISE — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Aug. 18 found that...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho

Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho

Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history

In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
IDAHO STATE
chautauquatoday.com

Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek

An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
FRENCH CREEK, WV
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair

The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
Alt 95.7

Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?

Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
MONTANA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Quiet Quitting in Idaho: A Fleeting Trend or Here to Stay?

Quiet quitting is a new trend impacting businesses and hiring practices across the United States and Idaho is no exception. This type of quitting refers to when an employee doesn't leave their job, but shows up for work and does what is expected of them within the confines of their duties, and nothing more. The notion of going above and beyond seems to be waning in the face of a labor shortage and perhaps an adjustment of life priorities. So, what's the deal? Are people just lazy or have they reprioritized their lives and put their extra energy into things they consider more deserving of their time?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Why and How Living in Idaho is Saving People Money in the Long Term

School is back in session, and college students have started a new semester in their education. Going to college is some of the best times in someone's life. You get to be on your own for the first time, study what you are interested in, prepare for your career, and experience all that college has to offer outside of class. It can be the best four years, six years, or however long it takes you to get through years of your life. Many of us have fond memories of college, but sadly it ends quicker than we realize and life begins as an adult and professional. While college fades into a memory and a thing of the past, not everything stays in the past. School debt follows many of us for years, decades, or the rest of our life. When it comes to school debt, which states have the most student debt, and which have the lowest?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho

The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
MCCAMMON, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Cocolalla couple spins way to big win

Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
COCOLALLA, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Labor Day Preheat Underway; Triple-Digits Return

As many in southern Idaho prepare to enjoy the extended Labor Day weekend, temperatures are going to steadily climb through the weekend. Triple-digit weather will return to the Magic Valley as the region will feel at least one more heatwave for the year. The northwestern United States has some seriously...
IDAHO STATE
Alt 95.7

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

