Creative Greensboro Announces Call for Artists for Peeler Recreation Center Mural Project

Greensboro, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, is seeking a muralist to design and install a community-informed, spray-painted mural on Peeler Recreation Center. The selected artist will receive a contract for $12,000 to cover all materials, artist fees and costs to complete the mural. The deadline to apply is 5 pm October 1. For complete details and to apply, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

This mural project is part the Peeler Community Park Plan approved by City Council in 2019 and the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Program Grant received for the outdoor improvement at Peeler Community Park. The mural will be installed on the seven-paneled wall facing Phillips Avenue. A community stakeholder committee will provide support to the project, including selection of the artist. The committee includes residents who live in neighborhoods close to the Peeler Recreation Center and members of the Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com.

